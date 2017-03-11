Record crowd watches Dominican Republic rally to beat the United States

Dominican Republic right fielder Nelson Cruz rounds third base after hitting a three-run home run during the eight inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Fans show their support during the second inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game between the Dominican Republic against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic players waiting to congratulate center fielder Starling Marte after hitting a solo home run during the eight inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic center fielder Starling Marte hits a solo home run during the eight inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic right fielder Nelson Cruz (23) is congratulate by teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the eight inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic center fielder Starling Marte is congratulate by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the eight inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republics fans show their support during the ninth inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic players celebrate after defeating the United States 7-5 during the World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
United States center fielder Adam Jones reaches on a fielding error by Dominican Republic center fielder Starling Marte as second baseman Ian Kinsler scores during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic pitcher Edinson Volquez pitches during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
United States Ian Kinsler reacts after scoring on a fielding error by Dominican Republic center fielder Starling Marte while he was fielding a fly ball by center fielder Adam Jones during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
United States second baseman Ian Kinsler hits a single during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
United States center fielder Adam Jones reaches on a fielding error by Dominican Republic center fielder Starling Marte as second baseman Ian Kinsler scores during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
United States Marcus Stroman pitches during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the Dominican Republic at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
United States left fielder Christian Yelich reacts after hitting a RBI double during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
United States left fielder Christian Yelich hits a RBI double during the third inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic right fielder Nelson Cruz hits a three-run home run during the eight inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic pitcher Jeurys Familia pitches during the ninth inning of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic pitcher Jeurys Familia in congratulate by teammate Gregory Polanco after defeating the United States 7-5 during the World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after defeating the United States 7-5 during the World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Fans entering before the start of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game between the Dominican Republic against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Dominican Republic fans asking for autographs before the start of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
United States right fielder Giancarlo Stanton looks on before the start of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the Dominican Republic at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
Major League Baseball's Chief Baseball Officer, Joe Torre looks the practice before the start of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game between the Dominican Republic against the United States at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
United States right fielder Giancarlo Stanton smiles before the start of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the Dominican Republic at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
United States first baseman Eric Hosmer practice before the start of a World Baseball Classic first round Pool C game against the Dominican Republic at Marlins Park on Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Miami.
