Boom! Stanton to play for Team USA in WBC

The outfield for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic might look familiar to fans of the Miami Marlins. That’s because two-thirds of the Marlins’ outfield will be wearing red, white and blue in the international tournament.
On Tuesday, Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton announced on Twitter that he would be playing for the U.S. He’ll join fellow outfielder Christian Yelich, who committed in December.
Boom, I'm coming back to Team USA— Giancarlo Stanton (@Giancarlo818) January 25, 2017
World Baseball Classic let's go!!!! https://t.co/Thb6U9My20
It’s Stanton’s second go-around in the WBC. He also participated in 2014.
Stanton and Yelich won’t be the only Marlins playing in the tournament. Third baseman Martin Prado has agreed to play for Venezuela.
While the Marlins will be without three of their regular position players for part of spring training due to the WBC, Stanton and Yelich won’t be far from Jupiter.
Team USA will be playing at Marlins Park in Miami in Pool 3 on March 9-13.
