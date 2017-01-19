Marlins trade for starting pitcher in hopes of bolstering rotation

The Marlins have made another big move to try and bolster their starting rotation.
The Miami Herald confirmed the original report by Yahoo’s Jeff Passan that the Marlins have acquired starting right-handed pitcher Dan Straily in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds.
The Marlins paid a hefty price to acquire the 14-game winner, however, trading three minor leaguers including two of their top prospects Luis Castillo and Austin Brice. The third minor leaguer included in the deal is outfielder Isaiah White.
Straily, 28, went 14-8 with a 3.76 ERA in 191 1/3 innings (31 starts, 34 appearances overall) with 162 strikeouts for the Reds last season.
Straily would join Edinson Volquez, Wei-Yin Chen, Tom Koehler, Adam Conley in the team’s projected starting rotation this coming season.
Castillo, 24, is the Marlins’ fifth-ranked prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, and went 8-6 with a 2.26 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 26 games (131 2/3 innings) last season splitting time at the Double-A and Single-A Advanced levels. Castillo was originally traded last year to the Padres in the deal that brought starters Andrew Cashner and Colin to Miami, but was later traded back to San Diego when Rea hurt his elbow in his first start for the Marlins.
Brice, 24, made his major-league debut for the Marlins last season and went 0-1 with a 7.07 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 14 innings.
White, 20, a left fielder drafted in the third round by the Marlins in 2015, hit .214 with a home run and 17 RBI in 173 at-bats last season at Single-A short season Batavia last year.
Miami Herald Sportswriter Barry Jackson contributed to this report.
Comments