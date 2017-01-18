Pudge, Raines headed to Cooperstown; Bonds, Clemens fall short

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell are headed to Cooperstown.
But the wait continues for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, controversial superstars who again failed to receive the votes needed for enshrinement in baseball’s Hall of Fame.
Rodriguez was elected in his first year on the ballot, receiving 335 of the 442 votes cast by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, barely eclipsing the 75 percent threshold required for induction. Raines made it in on his 10th and final year on the ballot, receiving 86 percent of the vote. Jeff Bagwell was also named on 86 percent of ballots.
I have no words, best call ever! A dream that came true today! So thankful! Thank you thank you God bless you all #Pudge7HOF pic.twitter.com/Od0bNONZjv— Ivan Pudge Rodriguez (@Pudge_Rodriguez) January 18, 2017
For Bonds and Clemens, though, the doors to Cooperstown remained locked. Bonds is the majors’ all-time home run king with 762 blasts and Clemens ranks ninth all-time with 354 pitching wins. On numbers alone, both should be Hall shoo-ins. But even though support for the two players is growing, they’re still beomg shunned by some voters who feel neither satisfies the “character” clause due to their links with steroids.
Bonds was named on 53.8 percent of the ballots, up from 44.3 percent last year. Clemens was named on 54.1 percent of ballots, an improvement over last year’s figure of 45.2 percent.
Rodriguez was an easy call for voters. Regarded as one of the best catchers in major league history, Rodriguez cruised into Cooperstown his first year on the ballot.
An offensive and defensive force, he was a .296 hitter over 21 seasons in which he hit 311 home runs and won 13 Gold Gloves. Rodriguez will become the fourth Puerto Rican-born player to enter Cooperstown, joining Roberto Clemente, Roberto Alomar and Orlando Cepeda. He won a World Series ring in 2003 during his only season with the Marlins.
“He was one of the key ingredients of that ballclub,” said ‘03 Marlins manager Jack McKeon. “He was a tremendous leader and very unselfish. Very tough.”
Rodriguez isn’t the only new member with Marlins ties. Raines spent the last of his 23 big-league seasons with the Marlins in 2002.
One of the most prolific leadoff hitters of his generation, Raines was best known for his years spent with the Montreal Expos. He hit .294 for his career and finished with 808 stolen bases to rank fifth on the all-time list.
Bagwell spent his entire 15-year career with the Houston Astros, hitting .294 average with 449 home runs.
Miami Herald’s Hall of Fame Ballots
CLARK SPENCER
Jeff Bagwell
Vladimir Guerrero
Trevor Hoffman
Edgar Martinez
Mike Mussina
Tim Raines
Ivan Rodriguez
Curt Schilling
Larry Walker
GREG COTE
Jeff Bagwell
Barry Bonds
Roger Clemens
Vladimir Guerrero
Trevor Hoffman
Edgar Martinez
Tim Raines
Manny Ramirez
Ivan Rodriguez
Gary Sheffield
Comments