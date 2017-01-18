Brother of Marlins pitcher stabbed to death

The Marlins pitching staff suffered another tragedy.
A younger brother of Marlins pitcher Edinson Volquez was stabbed to death in the Dominican Republic on Monday, according to a report in Quisqueyanos El Los Deportes.
Brandy Volquez, a 25-year-old father of five, was killed during a brawl with two men outside a barber shop in the El Cafe de Herrera district of Santo Domingo Oeste around 3 a.m., Tuesday. One suspect is in custody, the other is hospitalized.
“(Brandy) had a family and it’s shameful what happened last night,” Volquez told CDN. “I hope justice is served.”
It is the second time in a year and a half that the Volquez family deals with death. Volquez found out his father had died of heart disease just after pitching for the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series. He flew to Dominican Republic for the funeral, and returned to pitch in Game 5.
Volquez signed a two-year deal with the Marlins in November to fill the rotation spot left vacant after star pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in a boating accident in late September. Volquez’ contract was reported to be for $22 million.
