Marlins appear to turn off Hot Stove — for now

From the sounds of it, the Marlins are done shopping.
In announcing the signing of reliever Brad Ziegler to a two-year deal on Friday, president of baseball operations Michael Hill said the Marlins don’t expect to make anymore major roster moves between now and spring training.
As he put it, Hill said the Marlins will monitor the market to see if there are any “late bargains” that can be had. But the “heavy lifting” is complete in terms of the roster makeup.
“We set out this offseason to try to strengthen and deepen the rotation and strengthen and deepen the bullpen,” Hill said.
The Marlins signed starters Edinson Volquez and Jeff Locke, as well as relievers Junichi Tazawa and Ziegler. But they didn’t touch a lineup that ranked 27th in the majors in runs scored last season, and there are no plans presently to look for significant offensive help.
“We didn’t feel like we needed to do a lot position-player wise,” Hill said. “We’re very confident in the corps of position players we have, very comfortable with our starting eight.”
Ziegler, who signed a $16 million deal, will provide depth to a bullpen that the Marlins consider to be a strength.
The Marlins had attempted to sign big-name closers Aroldis Chapman or Kenley Jansen. But when those bids failed, it left A.J. Ramos as the team’s closer. Ramos converted 40 of 43 save chances last season.
“A.J.’s our closer,” Hill said. “We just wanted to add as many high-leverage and impactful pieces to our bullpen as we could.”
