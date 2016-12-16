You can now buy the Miami Marlins — for a nice chunk of change

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin Pause

1:35 La La Land

1:03 Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins returns to practice

0:25 Kenny Stills talks about his touchdown in Dolphins victory over the Bills

0:46 Cameron Wake talks about getting the same results

0:54 Miami Tight End David Njoku

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

2:03 Miami-Dade's Venom One handles more than just poisonous snake bites