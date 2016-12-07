Marlins to sign pitcher Jeff Locke to strengthen rotation

He’s no Jose Fernandez.
But Jeff Locke gives the Marlins another starting pitcher as they continue to rebuild a rotation devastated by the tragic death of their ace.
The Marlins reached agreement with Locke on Wednesday on a one-year deal worth about $3 million, sources said. The deal is pending a physical.
Locke, a 29-year-old left-hander, has a career record of 35-38 with a 4.41 ERA in six seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Last season, Locke went 9-8 with a 5.44 ERA for the Pirates.
His signing comes less than two weeks after the Marlins signed another free agent starter, Edinson Volquez.
The addition of Locke would give the Marlins three left-handers in the rotation, joining Wei-Yin Chen and Adam Conley, to go with right-handers Tom Koehler and Volquez.
