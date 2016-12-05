Marlins in the market to spend big for a closer

The Marlins aren’t big spenders.
But they’re poised to open the vault to sign one of three top free-agent closers — Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon — to bolster their bullpen.
Sources have confirmed that, at owner Jeffrey Loria’s urging, the Marlins will make a strong push to sign one of the three big-name closers. If they’re able to pull it off, they will blow past the franchise mark for spending: $100 million in 2012.
Even if they come up empty, they will still eclipse that figure.
Counting the seven players already under contract for 2017 and six others due pay hikes through salary arbitration — or barely half their 25-man roster — the Marlins are already on the books for more than $90 million.
The historically frugal Marlins could spend as much as $115 million next season, sources said, if they the front office can satisfy Loria’s wish for a bullpen-bolstering closer to help offset a starting rotation weakened by the death of Jose Fernandez.
Already, the Marlins have shown signs of loosening their purse strings. They recently signed veteran starter Edinson Volquez to a two-year, $22 million deal.
But they’re going to have to spend a lot more than that to reel in Chapman, Jansen or Melancon.
According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Marlins are prepared to offer Jansen a five-year package worth $80 million. Besides money, the Marlins would also have to relinquish next year’s first-round draft pick — 14th overall — in order to complete the deal.
Jansen went 3-2 with 47 saves with a 1.83 ERA last season for the Dodgers and pitched for Marlins manager Don Mattingly when he was with Los Angeles.
Chapman wouldn’t require a draft pick. But his price tag would also be huge.
One thing is certain: Loria is determined to make a splash and is working behind the scenes at the Winter Meetings to strike a deal. It’s not the first time the Marlins — and Loria — have played such a prominent role at the annual meetings.
During the 2011 offseason, as they were preparing to move into their new ballpark, the Marlins went on a wild buying spree, signing free agents Jose Reyes, Mark Buehrle and Heath Bell. They even joined in the bidding for Albert Pujols.
But the inaugural 2012 season at Marlins Park was such a disaster that management quickly tore up the blueprint, trading Reyes, Buehrle, Bell, Hanley Ramirez and others in a roster chopping that angered fans.
Five years later, the Marlins are prepared to spend again.
▪ The Marlins could make a run for backup catcher A.J. Ellis, according to Jon Heyman of Fanrag Sports. With Jeff Mathis agreeing to a two-year deal with Arizona, the Marlins are in the market for a backup to starter J.T. Realmuto. Ellis also served under Mattingly with the Dodgers.
