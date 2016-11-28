Marlins agree to terms with pitcher Edinson Volquez

The Marlins shored up their starting rotation Monday by agreeing to terms on a two-year deal with free agent right-hander Edinson Volquez.
The 33-year-old veteran was the Marlins’ top pitching target.
According to sources, Volquez will receive a deal worth $22 million.
Volquez helps fortify a rotation that suffered a major setback when staff ace Jose Fernandez was killed in a boating accident in late September.
A veteran of 12 major-league seasons, Volquez owns a career mark of 89-79 with a 4.44 ERA.
Volquez has spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Royals, where he went 23-20 with a 4.43 ERA in 67 starts. A native of the Dominican Republic, Volquez has also pitched for Cincinnati, San Diego, Texas, Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Volquez joins a rotation that is likely to include Adam Conley, Tom Koehler, Wei-Yin Chen and possibly David Phelps.
The Marlins could still attempt to acquire another starter — either by trade or free agent signing — should they decide to put Phelps in the bullpen.
The deal, which is contingent on Volquez passing a physical, could also signal that the Marlins intend to hold on to outfielder Marcell Ozuna, who is often mentioned as a trade candidate in the team’s push to upgrade its pitching staff.
While Volquez brings postseason experience to a Marlins team that hasn’t appeared in one since 2003, he struggled badly in the second half of 2016, going 2-3 with a 6.12 ERA in 15 starts for the Royals.
But in what is a thin free agent pitching market, Volquez became the Marlins’ primary offseason target as they looked to strengthen a rotation that lost its top pitcher in Fernandez.
Barry Jackson contributed to this report.
