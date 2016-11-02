Marlins Man skips World Series after death threats from Cleveland Indians ‘fans’

If you watch Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday night, you may notice something missing at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
As has been the case throughout this historic series, there has been no one sitting behind home plate clad in an orange Miami Marlins jersey with the matching visor.
Marlins Man, as Miami-based lawyer Laurence Leavy is better known, took this World Series off.
The reason, Leavy said Wednesday morning, is that constant threats -- both verbal and through social media -- have him "in fear for my life" had he traveled to either Chicago or Cleveland for the series.
In honor of Jose Fernandez have worn his @marlins jersey and fans across America have signed it. THANK YOU EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/icotkwEuff— Marlins_Man (@Marlins_Man) October 23, 2016
"I'm very upset not being there," Leavy told the Miami Herald from his North Miami Beach office on Wednesday.
Leavy, who has watched the past five World Series from prime seats, says trouble started brewing with himself and Cleveland fans in June.
After attending Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland -- where Leavy was noticed by LeBron James and treated well by local fans -- he attended an Indians-White Sox game at Progressive Field the following day.
"They were super nice to me," Leavy said of being at the Finals. "The city, the fans, everyone was great."
After being put on the scoreboard and interacting with fans, things changed "around the fourth inning," as Leavy says drunk fans threatened him with physical harm.
Some, Leavy says, were still upset about the Marlins beating the Indians in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series on Edgar Renteria's RBI single in the 11th.
"People were trying to take my visor, rip off my jersey," he said.
"They were saying all kinds of things about the Marlins and Renteria. I was like 'Renteria? That was 19 years ago!' They were screaming at me. I guess I was the first person to wear Marlins orange at their stadium.
"At first I thought it was just a couple of drunks, so I started walking around the stadium and things just got worse to the point where I was asking concession workers for security. There was none."
Leavy left the stadium and posted a video to his Facebook account talking about poor security at Cleveland's statement and his treatment by local fans.
"The people in Cleveland attacked me," Leavy says now. "The Cleveland Indians watched the video and tried to make things right, offered me 200 tickets for July 4th to bring police and firemen. I told them no and went to the Marlins-Mets games in New York.
"I've never, in all my years, left a stadium in fear."
Leavy's video went viral and Cleveland fans haven't left Leavy along since.
While Leavy attended playoff games in Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles and San Francisco, he refused to return to Cleveland.
Even with Games 3-5 in Chicago, Leavy said the thought of angry Cleveland fans getting close to him scared him away from Wrigley Field.
LET'S GO @CUBS. After Indians lose this World Series, let them call it Marlins Man curse until they respect others pic.twitter.com/7hBo6BCjEp— Marlins_Man (@Marlins_Man) October 24, 2016
"After getting dozens of death threats and hundreds of threats of violence against me, thousands of people I had to block [on Twitter], I decided it wasn't worth my safety or health," said Leavy, who says he has attended 94 World Series games and 27 Super Bowls over the years.
"How do I know there won't be a wacko in Cleveland -- or someone for Cleveland in Chicago -- looking for me? Cleveland could have won that series in Chicago. I just figured it wasn't worth risking my safety on these lunatics from Cleveland."
Soon after Leavy's original incident in Cleveland, Leavy notes, he was welcomed by Cubs fans at Wrigley with the team putting a message on the scoreboard.
"Welcome Marlins Man," Leavy recalled, "to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field."
Instead of being behind home plate for Wednesday's much-anticipated, historic series finale (the Cubs haven't won the Series since 1908; Cleveland since 1948), Leavy will be in front of a big screen somewhere in South Florida after declining invitations to watch the game with Cubs fans in Chicago.
He'll be back attending games this weekend, taking a spot in Oakland for Sunday Night Football as the Raiders take on the hated Broncos.
Leavy's orange jersey is sure to stick out in Oakland's famed 'Black Hole' as it did when he visited there last year.
"I met a lot of friends there and I'm going back," said Leavy, who admitted some consternation in attending a Raiders game in Marlins gear, yet said he was welcomed as a fellow "costumed weirdo" and given a game ball from the Raiders' organization.
