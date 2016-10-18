Miami Marlins

October 18, 2016 11:54 AM

Stanton, Nolasco and Ramos put their love for Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez on a Brazilian wall

By David J. Neal and Clark Spencer

Some mourners want to tell the world how they feel. Current and former Marlins teammates of pitcher Jose Fernandez, killed in a Miami Beach boating accident last month, told Brazil with graffiti art they shared with the world via Instagram.

Using the skills of noted New York-born Brazilian street artist Tito na Rua, Giancarlo Stanton, A.J. Ramos and former Marlin-current Los Angeles Angel Ricky Nolasco put a tribute to Fernandez on a Rio de Janeiro wall during offseason vacation. The mural contains the Cuban flag, Fernandez’s No. 16, the word “Nino,” and each player’s signature.

 

Where ever we are , you are! Saudades brother #puravida #jdf16 #niño

A photo posted by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on

 

 

A photo posted by Giancarlo Stanton (@giancarlo818) on

