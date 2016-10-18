Stanton, Nolasco and Ramos put their love for Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez on a Brazilian wall

Some mourners want to tell the world how they feel. Current and former Marlins teammates of pitcher Jose Fernandez, killed in a Miami Beach boating accident last month, told Brazil with graffiti art they shared with the world via Instagram.
Using the skills of noted New York-born Brazilian street artist Tito na Rua, Giancarlo Stanton, A.J. Ramos and former Marlin-current Los Angeles Angel Ricky Nolasco put a tribute to Fernandez on a Rio de Janeiro wall during offseason vacation. The mural contains the Cuban flag, Fernandez’s No. 16, the word “Nino,” and each player’s signature.
Finishing touches #JDF16 pic.twitter.com/LglWQHAGyH— Giancarlo Stanton (@Giancarlo818) October 18, 2016
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments