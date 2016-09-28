Jose Fernandez’s remarkable journey to Miami and into our hearts

When he was not throwing heat from the pitcher’s mound or pulling pranks on teammates in the dugout or playing dominoes with his grandmother, Jose Fernandez could often be found on a boat.
The ocean represented freedom to Fernandez, who had fled Fidel Castro’s island dictatorship in Cuba to pursue his American baseball dream in Florida. The Miami Marlins ace lived and played with a joyousness that embodied the gratitude he felt for the opportunities stretching out before him on the infinite blue horizon.
Fernandez was as competitive on the water as he was on the diamond. His favorite catch was swordfish, a fighting fish, just like the marlin.
His remarkable journey began and ended on a boat. He survived the treacherous crossing of what Cubans call the “Caribbean’s largest cemetery,” jumping in to rescue his mother from drowning one stormy night. He died when his 32-foot SeaVee named “Kaught Looking” crashed at high speed into the South Pointe jetty at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, killing Fernandez and two friends. A day later, four baseballs autographed by him washed up on the beach.
Fernandez was 24. He is survived by his mother, grandmother, stepfather, stepsister and a girlfriend who is expecting Fernandez’s first child, a baby daughter, in February.
“So many times we talked about dreams, things left to do, the future,” said Ramon Jimenez, the stepdad who raised Fernandez from infancy. “He was the light of everyone and now that light has been extinguished.”
Fernandez was excited about becoming a father. The 2013 National League Rookie of the Year could also look forward to more All-Star games, future Cy Young awards, and a huge payday after his initial contract expired in 2018. His 100-mph fastball was feared, his slider so elusive it was nicknamed ‘The Defector.’ He burned with a fire to win and he’d remind the manager, ‘Hey, I’m available to hit!’ even on his off days. Fernandez, who threw a team-record 253 strikeouts this season, might have commanded up to $30 million per year, although probably not with the frugal Marlins.
“He was like a little kid,” manager Don Mattingly said, describing Fernandez’s energy.
Fernandez spent his last night on his boat, hoping to blow off steam about something that was bothering him, possibly a spat with his girlfriend. He invited his best friend on the team, Marcell Ozuna — whom he had nicknamed oso, bear — to come along.
“I told him, ‘Don’t go out,’ but everybody knew he was crazy about that boat,” Ozuna said. “I didn’t think my brother would be gone so soon. It’s left an empty feeling so big.”
Fernandez, who docked his boat at the Cocoplum Yacht Club, wound up at the American Social bar and restaurant on the Miami River with friend Eddy Rivero, who phoned his friend Emilio Macias to join them. The two young men who grew up in West Kendall went for a spin along South Beach with Fernandez, even though another friend warned them not to go boating so late at night. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers found two bodies trapped beneath the boat, which was upended on the jetty rocks, and one body on the ocean floor.
“I want to erase from my mind the images of the accident,” Jimenez said. “I want to remember Jose as that good boy, full of life, who fought like a lion on the field and gave me the most tender hugs.”
Fernandez was scheduled to make his last start of his season on Monday. Instead, he was honored by tearful teammates who wore No. 16 Fernandez jerseys during their victory over the New York Mets. He was remembered by Miami on Wednesday when people waved goodbye as the hearse carrying Fernandez’s casket drove from Marlins Park through Little Havana where he’d once been Grand Marshal of the Three Kings Parade to the seaside Shrine of Our Lady of Charity, the patron saint of Cuba, a monument to Cuban exiles. Later, thousands paid their respects at a viewing at St. Brendan Catholic Church.
“It was easy to love Jose,” said Dan Jennings, former Marlins assistant general manager and manager who treated Fernandez like a son. “He was like a big puppy and when he walked in the room everyone wanted to pet him. He had that infectious smile that speaks all languages. He was a perfect match for Miami.”
Fernandez grew up in Santa Clara on a small farm with his mother, Maritza, and stepfather. He shared a bedroom with his grandmother. He used to go door to door selling tomatoes and onions.
From a young age, he was fascinated with Cuba’s national pastime, beisbol. He’d wander the fields searching for the perfect stick and collecting rocks, then practice hitting home runs by himself.
He formulated a vision of himself as a pitcher with a fastball that would turn batters into pretzels. His grandmother, a knowledgeable fan, used to catch for him in the yard, giving him pointers on his delivery.
He attended the provincial sports school and played for junior national teams.
Jimenez, feeling stymied in his career as a doctor, tried 13 times to leave Cuba, but each time a snitch in the group waiting on the beach for the boat would alert the authorities and the plan was aborted. Jimenez finally got to Florida on his 14th try in 2005 and settled in Tampa, where he found a job at a car wash and then at a hospital and sent money to his family so they could arrange to pay smugglers.
Fernandez, then 14, tried to leave the island three times, once getting close enough to see the lights of Miami before the U.S. Coast Guard returned him and his fellow passengers to Cuba. As punishment, he was sent to prison for two months, where he said he shared cell space with a mass murderer.
On his fourth try, 15-year-old Fernandez, his mother, his stepsister, her mother and eight others departed from Trinidad, on the south coast, following the longer, less-patrolled route to Cancun, Mexico.
They encountered rough seas and everyone was retching over the side. When Fernandez heard a splash and screams, he jumped in and swam through towering waves to rescue a woman he did not know was his mother until he reached her and told her to climb on his back.
Once they reached shore in Mexico, they took two bus rides to the Texas border, getting robbed along the way. They stepped onto American soil on April 5, 2008. They joined Jimenez in Tampa.
That’s when Fernandez met the man who molded him into a major-league prospect. Orlando Chinea, former pitching coach for the Cuban national team, mentor to Rolando Arrojo, Jose Contreras, Livan Hernandez and Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez, had defected to Tampa in 2004. Chinea took “el niño” under his wing.
“He could throw the ball 82 mph but he couldn’t pitch,” Chinea recalled. “Everyone has a talent — singers, writers, dancers. But you need the right person to develop it. If Jose had stayed in Cuba, he would have stayed mediocre.”
That summer, Hernandez trained nearly every day from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with his gruff teacher, who employed such old-school workout methods as flipping truck tires, tossing medicine balls, running in sand and chopping down trees in the woods. He also ordered 90-minute stretching sessions.
“We built the strength that gave him his power,” Chinea said. “We developed his mechanics and his command. He learned quick because he was smart. He had a strong personality, like me.”
At Tampa Alonso High School, pitching coach Pete Toledo, also a Cuban immigrant, helped Fernandez adjust to American culture and practice his English. Toledo knew the kid from Cuba who had no baseball gear was special the first day of fall tryouts when instead of filling out his evaluation sheet with the usual grades, “I drew a big fat line through the whole row of categories and a huge star next to his name and wrote ‘We’re going to Omaha!’ ” Toledo said, using an expression that refers to the College World Series.
Fernandez played like he had in Cuba, where showmanship is not frowned upon. He’d argue with umpires, yell “¡Sientate!” (sit down) after strikeouts, raise his fists jubilantly when he hit a home run.
“He arrived here with that Latin flavor, very passionate and emotional on the field,” Toledo said. “My job was to rein him in and tone him down. The kids loved him. He made everyone better because they all wanted to work as hard as he did.”
Fernandez trained with Chinea in the evenings. After a 14-strikeout game he received praise from his coaches but Chinea told him he pitched “like a kindergartner throwing with a short arm.” Fernandez got angry and stomped away. Chinea suspended him for two weeks for acting “spoiled.”
“I told him we’re working to be great in the major leagues, not in high school,” Chinea said. “Our goal was for Jose to become the second Cuban-born player to win the Cy Young Award after Mike Cuellar. All three of us were from Santa Clara.”
Fernandez raised homing pigeons as a hobby. On the team trip to Alonso’s 2009 state championship, the bus pulled over in Bartow for a bathroom stop and Fernandez brought out a box with two pigeons. He gave one to head coach Landy Faedo, who questioned whether the birds would find their way back to Tampa.
“I know mine will but yours might get lost or eaten by a hawk,” Fernandez said, laughing.
When they returned to Tampa, Fernandez’s pigeon was home but Faedo’s never showed up.
“It’s a story we still remember,” Toledo said. “The kid was fun.”
Fernandez wrote “99” on the locker room mirror, signifying the fastball velocity he wanted to attain; the number is faded but still there five years after Fernandez led Alonso to the second of two state titles he won.
After the season, Fernandez continued to work long hours with Chinea, whom he nicknamed “Mr. Miyagi,” after the master in the “Karate Kid” movies. Chinea called Fernandez by the name his relatives used, his middle name, Delfin.
“For me, he was my Delfi, my big boy,” Chinea said, his voice cracking. “No one loved baseball more than Delfi. No one. I’m going to miss him.”
Fernandez, 18, was picked No. 14 by the Marlins in the 2011 draft. He spent his first and only minor league season dominating at Single A Greensboro, North Carolina.
“The talent was good, the competitive fire is what set him apart,” said his manager, Dave Berg. “Even on his off days when he was charting pitches from the stands and we’d be losing, he’d get mad.
“He was happy-go-lucky but driven to be the best. After he pitched he’d come into the office and ask questions: ‘What else do you got for me? Where can I improve?’”
Fernandez was called up unexpectedly soon for the start of the 2013 season when three Marlins pitchers got injured. He was just what the franchise needed after a disappointing first season in the new ballpark. He finished 12-6 with a 2.19 ERA, made the All-Star team and was named NL Rookie of the Year.
Life was grand, except he longed to see his abuela, “the love of his life,” Olga Fernandez, the grandmother who was back in Cuba, listening to his games on the radio from the roof of her house, the only place she could get reception. He sent her gifts, they talked and cried on the phone, she gave him updates on the Cuban league, critiques of his pitching performances and scouting reports. Separated by that ocean, they had not seen each other in five years.
“Whenever I asked about his father, he changed the subject,” Jennings said. “But when we talked about his grandmother, he got emotional. He revered her. He was devoted to her and his mother.”
In November, after lengthy negotiation with the Cuban government by Jennings and Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, Olga Fernandez obtained a visa and flew toMiami.
“We fooled Jose by telling him to come to the clubhouse for an interview,” Jennings said. “When his grandmother walked through that door, he was paralyzed with happiness. It was one of the most heartwarming reunions you can imagine. He hugged her, walked her out to the field, showed her the mound, pointed to the seats where she would sit to watch him pitch. I realized then how genuine he was, how loving he was.”
Fernandez’s 2014 season was cut short by an elbow injury and Tommy John surgery. He spent months in rehab in Coconut Grove with therapist Ron Yacoub. He ran up and down the Rickenbacker Causeway bridge.
“I’d go visit him at 8 a.m. and there he was, attacking rehab the same way he would an opponent,” Jennings said. “That was a lonely time. I’ve never seen any player work harder.”
Fernandez returned to Marlins Park in July 2015.
“When it was his turn to bat, he stood on the steps and said, ‘Hey, Papi, DJ, I’m going to hit a home run for my grandmother,” Jennings said. “And he did! She was in the front row. Wow. It was like a Disney movie.”
Fernandez was proud of his hitting ability. When he was in the batting cage, he insisted that coaches and teammates gather to watch. One time, when he hit a home run against Atlanta, and admired his handiwork a little too blatantly, he went into the Braves’ clubhouse afterward to apologize for letting his Cuban brashness burst forth.
“He liked to needle people, he was a jokester, but he also made fun of himself,” Jennings said. “If he made a mistake, he owned up to it. He was a unifier. People gravitated toward him.”
Fernandez looked better than ever in 2016, when he made the All-Star team and went 16-8, pitching eight shutout innings and striking out 12 in a 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals in his last start.
“I texted him: Cut that crap out, we’re trying to win the division,’” said Jennings, now with the Nationals.
In his spare time, Fernandez liked relaxing at the big house in west Miami-Dade that he bought for his family for $680,000 two years ago. He was an unabashed mama’s boy.
He was enjoying his new life with Maria Arias, sister-in-law of his friend Jessie Garcia, a professional fisherman. He and former Marlins cheerleader Carla Mendoza had broken off their engagement five months ago. Mendoza posted a tribute to Fernandez on her Instagram account: “My deepest love goes out to those who saw Jose as more than an athlete, but as a passionate, raw human being. I’m fortunate enough to have loved and be loved by Jose and his family for over 3 crazy, beautiful years.”
He liked to eat at Havana Harry’s, play pool or sing karaoke at the Sunset Tavern, party in Miami Beach. Some people close to him were worried that he was having too much fun for his own good.
“I think the Marlins should have given him a personal advisor to help take care of his behavior outside the baseball field,” Chinea said.
Most of all, Fernandez was drawn to the ocean. He fished avidly with friends and in tournaments with J’s Crew, Garcia’s fishing team. A few weeks before his death, an Instagram video shows Fernandez reeling in a fish and dancing with bikini-clad women. He’d bombard Jennings with photos of himself, tan and smiling, prize catches hanging from each hand, gleaming in the sun.
Fernandez liked to ride across the waves to the Bahamas to fish for swordfish, wahoo, grouper. Sometimes he’d drive his boat from Miami to Cat Cay for lunch.
“When he had extra time he would play basketball with the club members’ kids,” said assistant dockmaster Bernard Shepherd. “He was very, very nice, very generous.”
Fernandez lived the way he pitched. His wrecked boat has been impounded by authorities. The ocean that was his path to freedom, his sanctuary, became his grave, and the city captivated by his story tries to comprehend its ending.
