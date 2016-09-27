Jose Fernandez’s 2 companions remembered as talented, kind

0:27 Family of José Fernández escorted from home in funeral limo Pause

5:33 Don Mattingly reflects on an emotional night on The Dan Patrick Show

5:23 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' emotional night

5:49 Dee Gordon, Giancarlo Stanton talk about emotional game

0:59 Jose Fernandez Tribute

0:37 Video shows marine officers towing José Fernández’s boat

1:00 Video shows scene of Marlins' José Fernández boat crash

2:41 Miami Marlins mourn the loss of Jose Fernandez

0:46 Authorities tow in boat Jose Fernandez was aboard when killed

1:37 The Miami Marlins mourn loss of Jose Fernandez