No Marlins player will ever wear No. 16 again, vows Loria

No Marlins player will ever wear No. 16 again.
Even though the Marlins have made no formal announcement on whether the team intended to retire Jose Fernandez’s number, owner Jeffrey Loria vowed it would never be worn again.
“Nobody’s going to wear it,” Loria said Monday. “I can tell you that now, nobody will wear that number again.”
The Marlins have retired only one number in team history — No. 5 in honor of former executive Carl Barger — before un-retiring it a few years ago so that it could be worn by first baseman Logan Morrison.
All Marlins players were expected to wear No. 16 on Monday when they faced the New York Mets. But it will likely be the last time it’s worn by any Marlins player.
“There are plenty of numbers they can wear,” Loria said. “But not that one. We’ll let them use triple digits if we have to.”
