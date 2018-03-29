Baseball

Guess what Giancarlo Stanton did in his first at-bat with the New York Yankees ... Yup

By Jordan McPherson

jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

March 29, 2018 04:39 PM

Well that didn’t take long.

Giancarlo Stanton needed all of two pitches before hitting his first home run with the New York Yankees.

Facing an 0-1 count in the top of the first against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday, Stanton ripped a pitch from J.A. Happ into the bleachers in right-center field to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

It’s just more of the same from Stanton, the reigning National League MVP who made a name for himself early in his career hitting home runs for the Miami Marlins. In Stanton’s eight years in Miami, he hit 267 home runs, including 59 last season.

Stanton added another solo shot in the ninth and is 3-for-5 with 4 RBI in his Yankees’ debut.

Even at that, though, this was just the second time Stanton hit a home run on Opening Day during his nine-year career.

Stanton was traded to the Yankees in December as the second of four big-name trades by new Marlins ownership Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter.

Miami Marlins president Derek Jeter talks to the media about the Giancarlo Stanton trade on Feb. 13, 2018. David Santiagodsantiago@miamiherald.com

