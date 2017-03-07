Team Israel is undefeated at the World Baseball Classic — and its mascot is unmatched

Move over, Rally Monkey.
Put down the rum, Jobu.
There’s a new mascot in town — but he might not work on Saturdays.
It’s the Mensch on a Bench, and he’s the inspiration for Team Israel’s undefeated start to the World Baseball Classic.
Yes, the five-foot tall Hanukkah toy is true to its name. He sits on the bench during Israel’s international games.
“He’s a mascot, he’s a friend, he’s a teammate, he’s a borderline deity to our team,” said Team Israel designated hitter Cody Decker. “… He brings a lot to the table.”
Not to mention the bench.
Israel is known for a lot of things. Rich history. Beautiful beaches. Great hummus.
Just the calm before the storm. BP in an hour or so.... @WBCBaseball #TeamIsrael#TeamMensch pic.twitter.com/dls4tDUEqK— Cody Decker (@Decker6) March 2, 2017
But baseball?
Nope.
Israel is ranked 41st in the world, by far the lowest among the 16 nations participating in this year’s WBC, held this year in South Korea. ESPN reports that not a single team member is on a major league 40-man roster.
The fact that they even qualified was a bit of a miracle (pun intended), surviving a four-team qualifier back in September.
But Moshe (which apparently is his official name) wasn’t satisfied with a participation trophy. He’s in it to win it, as evidenced by Ws over Korea and Chinese Taipei.
"It's kind of like a Disney movie," TY Kelly, an Israel infielder, told ESPN.
Even better. It’s real.
Who needs an Angel in the Outfield when there’s Moshe in the dugout?
