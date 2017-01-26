Sherman to unleash “rock star’ for the final time at $12M Pegasus

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

1:36 Store clerk badly beaten during robbery

0:55 Miami Hurricanes warm up prior to Wednesday's game with Boston College

1:35 Nick Bjugstad ready to return to Florida Panthers lineup

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

0:15 Surveillance video of armed robbery suspects

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county