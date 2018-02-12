Player Robert Hicks from Miami Central School signed with Louisville.
Player Robert Hicks from Miami Central School signed with Louisville. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com
Player Robert Hicks from Miami Central School signed with Louisville. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

High School Recruiting

South Florida is simply the best in high school football prospects. And here is why

By Walter Villa

Special to the Miami Herald

February 12, 2018 11:34 AM

It would never happen — nor should it. But what if college football prospects could choose schools in only their area?

The answer, most likely, is that the Miami Hurricanes would once again be dominant and that FIU and FAU would be strong, too.

South Florida is, quite simply, the richest recruiting area in the nation. There are other hot spots throughout this state and in Texas and California, too. Georgia has become a power.

But South Florida still rules, especially when it comes to wide receivers, defensive backs and running backs, probably in that order.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class 0:31

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class

Pause
Five Miami Northwestern players sign on the dotted line 3:55

Five Miami Northwestern players sign on the dotted line

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami 0:49

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami

UF's McElwain sums up Signing Day 2:48

UF's McElwain sums up Signing Day

Booker T.'s Guy Thomas picks Nebraska 2:06

Booker T.'s Guy Thomas picks Nebraska

Miramar cornerback Brian Edwards picks Florida Gators over Miami 1:08

Miramar cornerback Brian Edwards picks Florida Gators over Miami

Columbus DB Trajan Bandy signs with UM 4:04

Columbus DB Trajan Bandy signs with UM

Columbus DB Christopher Henderson signs with the University of Florida 1:56

Columbus DB Christopher Henderson signs with the University of Florida

Columbus' C.J. Henderson talks about picking Florida 1:36

Columbus' C.J. Henderson talks about picking Florida

Columbus' Trajan Brady picks Miami Hurricanes 4:04

Columbus' Trajan Brady picks Miami Hurricanes

James Cook, the younger brother of FSU star running back Dalvin Cook, led the Rockets with 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns on December 12, 2015. Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com

Below is what a 25-player recruiting class might look like if you addressed every position in full with just South Florida players:

QB: Jordan Travis, WPB Benjamin (Louisville)

RB: James Cook, Central/NW (Georgia)

WR: Xavier Williams, Chaminade (Alabama)

WR: Kevin Austin, North Broward Prep (Notre Dame)

WR: Anthony Schwartz, American Heritage (Auburn)

TE: Dante Lang, Boca Raton (Florida)

OL: Martin Weisz, WPB Benjamin (Virginia)

Related stories from Miami Herald

OL: Willie Canty, Glades Central (Nebraska)

OL: Sebastian Sainterling, Chaminade (South Florida)

OL: Zach Zambrano, American Heritage (Princeton)

OL: Kharic Belle, North Miami Beach (NC State)

LDE: Kayode Oladele, Champagnat (Auburn)

MG: Dejmi Dumervil Jean, Aquinas (Louisville)

RDE: Andrew Chatfield, American Heritage (Florida)

OLB: Nik Bonitto, St. Thomas Aquinas (Oklahoma)

ILB: Robert Hicks, Miami Central (Louisville)

OLB: Rosendo Louis, Deerfield Beach (South Carolina)

CB: Patrick Surtain, American Heritage (Alabama)

CB: Tyson Campbell, American Heritage (Georgia)

Slot: Asante Samuel Jr., St. Thomas Aquinas (FSU)

S: Trenell Troutman, St. Thomas Aquinas (Louisville)

S: Josh Jobe, Columbus/prep school (Alabama)

KR: Shaun Shivers, Chaminade (Auburn)

KR: Miles Jones, American Heritage (Vanderbilt)

K/P: Griffin Cerra, Cardinal Gibbons (Southern Illinois)

The Recruiting Column is a year-round feature of the Miami Herald. If you have a tip or story idea regarding recruiting or an impending college commitment, please contact Walter Villa at: wvilla07@yahoo.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class 0:31

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class

Pause
Five Miami Northwestern players sign on the dotted line 3:55

Five Miami Northwestern players sign on the dotted line

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami 0:49

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami

UF's McElwain sums up Signing Day 2:48

UF's McElwain sums up Signing Day

Booker T.'s Guy Thomas picks Nebraska 2:06

Booker T.'s Guy Thomas picks Nebraska

Miramar cornerback Brian Edwards picks Florida Gators over Miami 1:08

Miramar cornerback Brian Edwards picks Florida Gators over Miami

Columbus DB Trajan Bandy signs with UM 4:04

Columbus DB Trajan Bandy signs with UM

Columbus DB Christopher Henderson signs with the University of Florida 1:56

Columbus DB Christopher Henderson signs with the University of Florida

Columbus' C.J. Henderson talks about picking Florida 1:36

Columbus' C.J. Henderson talks about picking Florida

Columbus' Trajan Brady picks Miami Hurricanes 4:04

Columbus' Trajan Brady picks Miami Hurricanes

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class

View More Video