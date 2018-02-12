South Florida is simply the best in high school football prospects. And here is why

It would never happen — nor should it. But what if college football prospects could choose schools in only their area?

The answer, most likely, is that the Miami Hurricanes would once again be dominant and that FIU and FAU would be strong, too.

South Florida is, quite simply, the richest recruiting area in the nation. There are other hot spots throughout this state and in Texas and California, too. Georgia has become a power.

But South Florida still rules, especially when it comes to wide receivers, defensive backs and running backs, probably in that order.

James Cook, the younger brother of FSU star running back Dalvin Cook, led the Rockets with 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns on December 12, 2015. Manny Navarromnavarro@miamiherald.com

Below is what a 25-player recruiting class might look like if you addressed every position in full with just South Florida players:

QB: Jordan Travis, WPB Benjamin (Louisville)

RB: James Cook, Central/NW (Georgia)

WR: Xavier Williams, Chaminade (Alabama)

WR: Kevin Austin, North Broward Prep (Notre Dame)

WR: Anthony Schwartz, American Heritage (Auburn)

TE: Dante Lang, Boca Raton (Florida)

OL: Martin Weisz, WPB Benjamin (Virginia)

OL: Willie Canty, Glades Central (Nebraska)

OL: Sebastian Sainterling, Chaminade (South Florida)

OL: Zach Zambrano, American Heritage (Princeton)

OL: Kharic Belle, North Miami Beach (NC State)

LDE: Kayode Oladele, Champagnat (Auburn)

MG: Dejmi Dumervil Jean, Aquinas (Louisville)

RDE: Andrew Chatfield, American Heritage (Florida)

OLB: Nik Bonitto, St. Thomas Aquinas (Oklahoma)

ILB: Robert Hicks, Miami Central (Louisville)

OLB: Rosendo Louis, Deerfield Beach (South Carolina)

CB: Patrick Surtain, American Heritage (Alabama)

CB: Tyson Campbell, American Heritage (Georgia)

Slot: Asante Samuel Jr., St. Thomas Aquinas (FSU)

S: Trenell Troutman, St. Thomas Aquinas (Louisville)

S: Josh Jobe, Columbus/prep school (Alabama)

KR: Shaun Shivers, Chaminade (Auburn)

KR: Miles Jones, American Heritage (Vanderbilt)

K/P: Griffin Cerra, Cardinal Gibbons (Southern Illinois)

