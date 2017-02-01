Miami-Dade powerhouses feed talent to state and national contenders

Carol City linebacker De’Andre Wilder was so excited about joining the University of Miami that he even got his family in on the fun.

Wilder’s grandmother Teresa Brandon “dabbed” Cam Newton-style to show off her UM wristbands as she and Wilder celebrated his decision on National Signing Day to join the Hurricanes.

Wilder was one of numerous talented Dade seniors who chose to pursue their college education and football careers at state schools Wednesday morning.

“It’s a great thing to be a Hurricane,” Wilder said. “It was a long process like a relationship with a girl, except this was about football.”

Wilder and Columbus’ Trajan Bandy each honored their longtime commitments to UM as they joined other locals including early enrollees Waynmon Steed and Navaughn Donaldson from Miami Central.

“It wasn’t an easy road to get here, and I had to earn it every step of the way,” Bandy said. “But I’m so happy to be able to sign to go to Miami. It means so much to my family to be able to stay home and for them to come watch me play.”

FIU made some big inroads as it gears up for its first season under Butch Davis.