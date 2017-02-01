Corey Gaynor: ‘I can’t wait to be a Hurricane’

The Miami Hurricanes signed four offensive lineman to this class. Perhaps the biggest get was center Corey Gaynor from Stoneman Douglas in Parkland.
A center who could slide over to guard in the future, Gaynor is a tough player whom Miami identified early in the recruiting process.
He also is believed to be the first Douglas player to sign scholarship papers with Miami.
“I picked the University of Miami because it’s a prestigious university and I always wanted to play there,” Gaynor said. “I can’t wait to be a Hurricane. ... It’s a dream come true for everyone here, being able to go to the next level and play football.”
Gaynor is listed as 6-4 and 280-pounds and committed to the Hurricanes in November once offered. Gaynor had committed to Minnesota.
Miami coach said Gaynor and the rest of the new signees would compete for playing time in the fall. One of Miami’s biggest weaknesses this past season was its line.
“We thought we did great with the offensive line,” Richt said.
