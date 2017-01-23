As signing day approaches, UM looking at one of its best recruiting classes in years

University of Miami coach Mark Richt and his coaching staff are looking to finish the 2017 recruiting class with a bang. This past weekend signaled that the Hurricanes could be in line for their best finish to a recruiting class in some time.
On Saturday, Blinn Junior College cornerback Jhavonte Dean officially decommitted from Alabama. A source close to Dean’s recruitment told the Herald that the lengthy defensive back will be committing to the Hurricanes on National Signing Day, which is Feb. 1.
Coming in from the junior-college level, Dean would be expected to have an immediate impact at Miami. He is on pace to enroll at his next school in May.
January 21, 2017
Fresh off of his visit to Miami over the weekend, American Heritage offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert decommitted from the Michigan Wolverines. His final decision looks to be between the Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.
Miami sources said that were feeling confident with their chances a few months back, but Herbert had been trending in UF’s favor for a few weeks. His visit to Coral Gables has really given him something to think about with his announcement coming next Wednesday on signing day. Herbert is scheduled to visit Gainesville this weekend.
St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Mike Harley took to Twitter last night to announce his decommitment from West Virginia. Miami has made a furious run at Harley over the past two months and all signs point to the speedster singing with the Canes on Feb. 1.
Richt has said for months that he was looking for an infusion of speed at receiver, which is exactly what Harley brings to the table.
January 23, 2017
Miami is also in a great position to land Under Armour All-American game MVP Jeff Thomas, who made the trip to Coral Gables with his parents this past weekend. He is slated to see Oregon this weekend, but it would be a surprise at this point if he chose anywhere other than UM. Thomas is another prospect slated to announce on signing day.
It looks like good news might be coming for Hurricanes fans prior to signing day though, as one of the nation’s top running backs. Anthony McFarland. will be announcing his decision this Wednesday via a Bleacher Report commitment.
With Gus Edwards announcing his transfer last week and Joseph Yearby declaring for the NFL Draft, McFarland would have the opportunity to play early at Miami. He is down to the Canes, hometown Maryland and Alabama. UM is expecting to land his commitment this week in what would be a major coup for offensive coordinator and running backs coach Thomas Brown.
The in-state battle for local defensive backs C.J. Henderson and Brian Edwards will be decided on signing day. Henderson took his official visit to UF over the weekend, while Edwards was at Miami.
Henderson has reportedly been leaning in UF’s favor for some time, but his teammate and Miami commit Trajan Bandy told the Miami Herald that the Canes are very much alive. Multiple sources close to Henderson have confirmed that he is still undecided. It will come down to Florida and Miami on signing day, with Alabama holding an outside chance.
Miami made a big impression on Edwards and his mother, according to sources. Richt is set to visit the Miramar prospect at his home this week in hopes of closing the deal before his visit in Gainesville.
