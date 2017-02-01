Brini picks Georgia over FIU

Georgia Bulldogs ball caps camouflaged a bulky crowd Wednesday at Mater Academy.
Prized cornerback Latavious Brini had audiences awing of his skills all season long. He inked his commitment to Georgia and the crowd roared for him one final time.
“It was really hard,” Brini said. “You had USF and a great coaching staff and Butch Davis. I picked Georgia and coach (James) Coley because he can relate to me. Coach Coley always kept it real with me. Other schools just dropped me and he kept it going. Coach (Mel) Tucker…coach (Kirby) Smart. He bent his back to help me get back to where I was supposed to be.”
Brini committed to Georgia in July, before opening his recruitment in October. He was also considering FIU. Brini visited Athens on Jan. 20.
CB Latavious Brini on signing with @FootballUGA. @Tall_Man26 @MaterFootball #NSD17 @FIUFootball @USFFootball @HeraldSports pic.twitter.com/8umgssAWmD— Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) February 1, 2017
Lions inside linebacker Jonathan Francois signed to play for UNC Charlotte.
“Coach (Aaron) Curry is a great coach, he went to the NFL,” Francois said. “He showed me the depth chart and that I could step in as a true freshman.”
Defensive back Devonta Lopez will play for Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic University.
ILB Jonathan Francois on signing with @Charlotte49erFB. @JFrancois_8 @MaterFootball @HeraldSports #NSD17 #nationalsigningday pic.twitter.com/CXed6Rg8Fn— Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) February 1, 2017
“I had offers before, but FAU came in at the last second,” Lopez said. “I’m more than blessed, because I felt like out of all the schools, this one has the best opportunity.”
“Coach Kiffin has a legacy behind him. The whole coaching staff…(assistant coach) Kevin Smith is a Dade County guy as well.”
Baseball stars Brandon Dudley and Daniel Vasquez signed with Jacksonville and Florida International University, respectively.
Comments