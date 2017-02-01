Two Miami Central standouts choose the University of Miami

Miami-Dade’s County’s top-ranked recruit Navaughn Donaldson is going to the University of Miami. The 6-5 offensive tackle was one of six Miami Central players who graduated early and already made their choice.
“It’s all about the U. I think I can get a starting job right away, I have been putting in the work,” Donaldson said.
Inside linebacker Waynmon Steed will be joining Donaldson at Miami. Defensive end Owen Carney and receiver Carmoni Green both are attending Illinois. Receiver Anthony White Jr. is attending Washington State, and receiver Jernard Phillips is attending South Florida.
Inside linebacker Cornell Jones committed to FIU in December, but changed his mind and is going to Purdue.
“I loved the Purdue coaching staff, and it’s a group of guys that love football,” Jones said.
Offensive guard Mershawn Miller signed with FIU. Enos Lewis will attend McNeese State. Christopher Johnson will attend Seton Hall. Christopher Williams will attend Carson-Newman University.
Defensive back Joshua Dinson and running back Kynlan Smith did not sign on Wednesday.
