Jackson caps historic football season on National Signing Day

Miami Jackson had a historic season following the hire of Lakatronia Brunson — the first female head football coach in the history of Florida,
After Wednesday, she can proudly say she led three athletes to colleges on National Signing Day.
“It feels great man,” Brunson said. “That's the only reason I'm out here.”
Lacedrick Brunson heads to the University of Florida in the fall.
“Growing up I always wanted to become either a Gator or a Seminole,” he said. “And I was blessed with an opportunity to be a Gator. I also went up there and I really like the Gator spirit. Everyone's proud to be a Gator.”
The linebacker, who was a three-star recruit, had offers from many state schools including FIU And UCF. Arkansas, Idaho and Temple were also in the mix for his decision.
Brunson attributed his decision to Florida's defensive coordinator Randy Shannon. “I feel like he could develop me into a great linebacker,” said Brunson.
Nakia Robinson committed to N.C. State in July and made it official on Wednesday.
Robinson, a 5-11 running back, had 49 carries for 105 yards last season. The three-star recruit also received offers from FIU, Florida A&M and FAU.
“What I looked for in a college is the way I run the ball the way I like to play and the way the offensive scheme is,” Robinson said.
Robinson has a message for the juniors who will be in his shoes next year: “Patience is key. It was a hard time; ninth, 10th and 11th grade I thought I wasn't going to go anywhere but my mom and dad told me ‘your time will come. God got a plan for you’.”
Eric Mateo signed with Ventura College in California. “The communication and leadership the coaches showed towards me and brought me in with open arms,” Mateo said.
Mateo is relatively new to football but he's made quite an impact on Jackson's team.
"I got to say I'm proud of him because he only played one season and it was under me and I'm really proud of that," said Brunson.
The Generals went 3-7 this season and coach Brunson said she learned many things in her first year of leading a football team.
“This has been a crash course for me,” she said. “I learned pretty much everything but the most important thing was if you want something you gotta do it yourself.”
Comments