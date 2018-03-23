Hallandale girls, Aquinas boys win track titles

St. Thomas Aquinas nearly finished the BCAA County Championships atop both the boys’ and girls’ team standings Friday night at host Dillard High School.
Hallandale won the girls’ team championship with 173.5 points. Aquinas was just a point behind with 172.5.
Aquinas won the boys’ team champion with 114 points, and Piper finished in second with 91.5.
Jamal Walton won the boys’ 400-meter dash but appeared to sustain an injury near the end of the 200-meter dash.
Cameron Leiba of host Dillard won the boys’ 200 meter dash by 0.04 over DaeQwan Butler of Piper. Terrence Horne of Miramar won the 100-meter dash.
“I had to get out strong and then finish strong, too,” Miramar’s Walton said. “My main goal going forward is to run a 43 [second time in the 400 meters].”
Jan’Taijah Ford of Northeast won the girls’ 200- and 400-meter events. Sophomore Zahria Allers of Aquinas won the girls’ 100-meter dash. Milton Ingraham of Hallandale won the boys’ shot put and discus. Amani Heaven of Hallandale won the girls’ shot put and discus.
Stoneman Douglas scored 16 team points for eighth place among the 22 schools in the girls’ field on the eve of the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.
Team standings (top 10) — Boys: 1. St. Thomas Aquinas, 114; 2. Piper, 91.50; 3. Hallandale, 71; 4. Blanche Ely, 70; 5. Northeast, 54 6. Miramar, 49; 7. Dillard, 25; 7. Everglades, 25; 9. Coral Springs, 24; 10. Cardinal Gibbons, 23. Girls: 1. Hallandale, 173.50; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas, 172.50; 3. Northeast, 65; 4. Piper, 44; 5. Dillard, 40; 6. Coral Springs, 29; 7. Pembroke Pines Charter, 20 8. Douglas, 16; 9. Flanagan, 13; 9. South Plantation, 13.
BASEBALL
▪ Miami Springs 3, Jackson 1: WP: Javier Prevost, CG, 9 Ks, 1R; Joel Gonzalez 2-2, Tommy Diaz 1-2, RBI; Carlos Rey 1-3, RBI. MS: 11-1.
▪ South Dade 6, Columbus 2: WP: Luis Urquiaga (2-0) 7 IP, 4H, 5Ks; Nick Sosa 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Justin Clements 1-3, RBI, 2B. SD: 5-5. COL: 10-4.
▪ Belen Jesuit 3, Doral Academy 0: WP: Brenton Mullis CG, 3-hit shutout, 9 Ks; Armando Albert 2-3, 2B; Gabe DeZendegui - 1-2, 2B; Dorian Gonzalez 1-2, SB, R; Joshua Salandy 1-2, 2B; Humberto Torres 1-3, R; Lou DeGoti 1-3, 2B, RBI. BEL: 7-4.
SOFTBALL
▪ Palmetto 11, Southridge 0: WP: Brittney Barczak (8-2); Kiley Kross 3-4 2 HR, 2R, 6 RBI; Hannah Burge 3-3, 2B, 3R; Katie Burge 2-3, 3 RBI. PAL: 13-2.
▪ Miami Springs 7, Hialeah 2: WP: Mallory Mitnick 10 Ks; Amanda Parsons 2-2, HR, 2 RBI; Grace Blatch 2-2, 2 SB; Jade Rodriguez 2-2, 2 RBI. MS: 17-0.
▪ Westminster Christian 7, Western 4: WP: Victoria Perez (5-0) CG, 5 Ks; Hailey Donovan 2-4, 2 RBI; Victoria Perez 1-3, HR, 2R; Brooklyn Maguire 2-RBI single. WC 10-3.
▪ Palmer Trinity 15, Miami Country Day 11: WP: Victoria Torres (1-6), 9 Ks; Megan Keller 3-5, 4 RBI, 4R; Bridget Haller 2-3, 3R. PT: 1-6.
▪ South Dade 15, South Miami 0: WP: Karah Atkins (4-2) 4 IP, 7 Ks, 2H; Tammy Altamirano 1-3, HR, 4 RBI; Jelly Torres 4-4, RBI, 2B. SD: 9-8
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 15, Coral Glades 0: James Foster 3 goals, 2 assists; Michael Shaver 3 goals; Patrick Carroll 3 goals; Charlie Diamond 2 goals, assist; Payton Goodrich 2 goals, assist; Hart Arnold 2 assists; Kelley Clark Jack Dalton, one goal each.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 15, Orlando Olympia 6: Carly Steinlauf 7 goals, 4 assists; Jada Preston 4 goals, 2 assists; Caroline Stefans 2 goals, 2 assists; Morgan Lusk 9 saves.
▪ Cooper City 19, Killian 0: Grace Barr 5 goals, 3 assists, 8 draw controls; Rylee Horton 5 goals, 4 assists, 8 GB; Marley Patterson 2 goals, 2 assists; Angie Rivas 3 goals; Kasey Allen 2 goals; Trinity Reid and Gaby Suss 1 goal each.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 7, Sagemont 0: Marco González Umana, Jose Roca, Santiago Severo, Vik Chary and Enrique Dominguez all singles winners. Daniel Vargas/Giancarlo Riccobuono and Diego Tellez/Chary won in doubles.
▪ University School 6, Miami Country Day 1: Noah Cohen, Salomon Slatkoff, Alp Yurttutan, Julian Pollak and Craig Zager all won in singles. Cohen/Pollack and Yurttutan/Slatkoff won in doubles.
▪ Krop senior Harrison Gold has committed to the University of Miami.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 5, Sagemont 2: Mackenzie Sprimont, Katherine Cabrero and Sophia Lagos singles winners. GonzalezUmana/Sprimont, Lagos/Cabrero won in dbls.
▪ University School d. Miami Country Day 4-3: Kaylee Witscshen, Lauren Paris and Minnie Rosenblum won in singles for US. Allexi Bassette and Danni Bernstein singles winners for MCD. Arielle Benayoun/Witscshen and Amelia Meles/Rosenblum won in dbls for US to decide match.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Braddock d. Westwood Christian 3-0 (25-15; 25-8; 25-10): Randy Inguanzo 13 asst, 5 kills, 6 pts; Alex Cabana 5 kills; Eric Garcia 6 digs, 6 aces, 10 pts. BRAD 6-2
▪ Belen d. Archimedean 3-0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-17): Nicolas Sosa 10 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces; Herman Suarez 5 kills, 34 assists, 4 digs; Mario Cobo 8 kills, 3 blocks. BEL: 8-2.
▪ Columbus d. Sunset 3-0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-14): Andres Blandino 11 kills; Tito Heinert 6 kills, 5 blocks; Juan Diaz 27 assist, 4 aces, 5 digs. COL: 7-1.
▪ Miami Springs d. Hillel 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-21): Johnalver Ruben 1 block, 6 kills, 7 digs; Sebastian Medina 21 assists, 2 kills, 6 aces, 6 digs; Elizer Mirabal- 1 block, 8 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs; MS: 5-2.
