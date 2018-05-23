These are all of the Miami Herald's Miami-Dade athletes of the year

LIST OF ALL-DADE AWARDS WINNERS
OVERALL
9A-6A Male Athlete of the Year: Don Chaney, Jr., Belen Jesuit
Other finalists: Yassir Abdullah, Carol City (football, track and field); Anthony Arguelles, Columbus (football, baseball); Brevin Balmeceda, South Dade (wrestling); Thomas Burns, Northwestern (football, track and field); James Cook, Central/Northwestern (football, track and field).
9A-6A Female Athlete of the Year: Rayquel Berry, Coral Reef
Other finalists: Colleen Bucknor, Miami High (basketball, flag football); Destynne Francois, Krop (basketball, flag football); Valerie Lastra, Mater Academy (cross-country, track and field); Alyssa Storey, Killian (soccer, badminton, flag football, volleyball); Mya Thomas, Southwest (volleyball, basketball, flag football).
5A-1A Male Athlete of the Year: Neftali Alvarez, Miami Christian
Other finalists: Conrado Duhour, La Salle (soccer), Jamal Mashburn, Jr., Gulliver (basketball), Pablo Medina, Jackson (soccer), Rene Peralta, Gulliver (swimming, water polo), Matthew Simko, Ransom (swimming, water polo).
5A-1A Female Athlete of the Year: Priscilla Hernandez, Westminster Christian
Other finalists: Tanya Eathakotti, Carrollton (golf, basketball); Mekayla Frazier, Gulliver (soccer, softball); Danielle Geathers, Miami Country Day (Soccer, volleyball, track and field, softball, golf, lacrosse); Catherine Kolski, Ransom Everglades (lacrosse, soccer); Tiffany McBrayer, Ransom Everglades (softball, soccer).
Female Sports Coach of the Year: Alexander Donis, Hialeah water polo
Male Sports Coach of the Year: Max Edwards, Northwestern football
Girls’ Scholar Athlete: Danielle Geathers, Miami Country Day
Boys’ Scholar Athlete: Christopher Hudson, Palmer Trinity
ALL-SPORTS
9A-6A All-Sports: Doral Academy
5A-1A All-Sports: Gulliver Prep
9A-6A Boys’ Major: TBA (pending state baseball results)
9A-6A Girls’ Major: Lourdes Academy
5A-1A Boys’ Major: TBA (pending state baseball results)
5A-1A Girls’ Major: Westminster Christian
Leo Suarez/Walter Krietsch Courage Awards: Isaac Lipscomb, Homestead adaptive track and field; Carydad Bolivar, Braddock softball/volleyball
Lifetime Achievement Award: Kelvin Justice, Ferguson athletic director
FALL SPORTS
Cross-country
Girls’ Runner of the Year: Valerie Lastra, Mater Academy
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Carlos Cano, Braddock
Boys’ Runner of the Year: Joshua Collins, Belen Jesuit
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Frankie Ruiz, Belen Jesuit
Girls’ volleyball
5A-2A Co-Players of the Year: Aryanah Diaz, Riviera Prep AND Priscilla Hernandez, Westminster Christian
5A-2A Coach of the Year: Mauricio Diaz, Riviera Prep
9A-7A Player of the Year: Mya Thomas, Southwest
5A-2A Coach of the Year: Alex Rivero, Southwest
Swimming and diving
Girls’ Swimmer of the Year: Emily Cordovi, Gulliver
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Chris George, Gulliver
Boys’ Co-Swimmers of the Year: Aitor Fungairino, Belen AND Miguel Cancel, Gulliver
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Cathy Silveira, Doral Academy
Golf
Girls’ Golfer of the Year: Alexa Rivas, Palmetto
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Rudy Ariano, Doral Academy
Boys’ Golfer of the Year: Jake Beber-Frankel, Ransom Everglades
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Mike Marinelli, Columbus
Bowling
Girls’ Bowler of the Year: Katrina Hernandez, Braddock
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Marcela Del Rosario, Ferguson
Boys’ Bowler of the Year: Joseph Crusan, Killian
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Ed Garland, Terra
Football
5A-Ind. Offensive Player of the Year: Desjaun Kearse, Champagnat
5A-Ind. Defensive Player of the Year: Jesus Machado, Champagnat
5A-Ind. Co-Coaches of the Year: Joe Zaccheo, Monsignor Pace AND Dennis Marroquin, Champagnat Catholic
8A-6A Offensive Player of the Year: Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell, Northwestern
8A-6A Defensive Player of the Year: Divaad Wilson, Northwestern
8A-6A Co-Coaches of the Year: Sedrick Irvin, Miami High AND Max Edwards, Northwestern
WINTER SPORTS
Cheerleading
Coach of the Year: Arlene Suarez, St. Brendan
Wrestling
Wrestler of the Year: Brevin Balmeceda, South Dade
Coach of the Year: Vic Balmeceda, South Dade
Girls’ soccer
3A-1A Player of the Year: Gabi Cimino, Miami Springs
3A-1A Coach of the Year: Kyllene Carter, Miami Country Day
5A-4A Player of the Year: Niki Molina, Lourdes
5A-4A Coach of the Year: Ramiro Vengoechea, Lourdes
Boys’ soccer
3A-1A Player of the Year: Pablo Medina, Jackson
3A-1A Coach of the Year: Eric Perri, Palmer Trinity
5A-4A Player of the Year: Josue Aguilar, Miami Beach
5A-4A Coach of the Year: Edgar Botto, Miami Beach
Girls’ basketball
5A-2A Player of the Year: Koi Love, Miami Country Day
5A-2A Coach of the Year: Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day
9A-7A Player of the Year: Colleen Bucknor, Miami High
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Sam Baumgarten, Miami High
Boys’ basketball
5A-2A Player of the Year: Neftali Alvarez, Miami Christian
5A-2A Co-Coaches of the Year: Juan Cardona, Miami Christian AND Thomas Roque, SLAM
9A-7A Player of the Year: Miguel Ayesa, Doral
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Jorge Fernandez, Doral
SPRING SPORTS
Lacrosse
Girls’ Player of the Year: Erin Bakes, Ransom Everglades
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Bridgette Laskey, Ransom Everglades
Boys’ Player of the Year: Robert Fernandez, Belen Jesuit
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Raffy Lazo, St. Brendan
Flag football
Player of the Year: Nikesha Pierre, Edison
Coach of the Year: Vince Hall, Edison
Badminton
Girls’ Player of the Year: Alyssa Moore, Goleman
Boys’ Player of the Year: Brian Bangoy, Reagan
Coach of the Year: David Zarco, Palmetto
Water polo
Girls’ Co-Players of the Year: Paola Dominguez-Castro and Ashley Luy, Hialeah
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Alexander Donis, Hialeah
Boys’ Player of the Year: Matthew Simko, Ransom Everglades
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Eric Lefebvre, Ransom Everglades
Boys’ volleyball
Player of the Year: Jomar Mondestin, Killian
Coach of the Year: Alex Rivero, Southwest
Tennis
Girls’ Player of the Year: Samantha Alicea, Palmetto
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Justin Puppo, Doral
Boys’ Co-Players of the Year: Daniel Krulig, Coral Gables AND Antonio Mora, Ransom Everglades
Boys’ Coach of the Year: Kelly Gibson, Palmetto
Track and field
Girls’ Athlete of the Year: Markalah Hart, Northwestern
Girls’ Coach of the Year: Carmen Jackson, Northwestern
Boys’ Athlete of the Year: Thomas Burns, Northwestern
Boys’ Co-Coaches of the Year: Fred Foyo, Columbus AND Darryl Elmore, Northwestern
Softball
6A-2A Player of the Year: Victoria Perez, Westminster Christian
6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Brooklyn Maguire, Westminster Christian
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Scott Doan, Westminster Christian
9A-7A Player of the Year: Lauren Margolis, Palmetto
9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Brittany Barczak, Palmetto
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Dario Rodriguez, Coral Reef
Baseball
6A-2A Player of the Year: Adrian del Castillo, Gulliver
6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Yordani Carmona, Monsignor Pace
6A-2A Coach of the Year: Chris Cuadra, Miami Christian
9A-7A Player of the Year: Yency Delgado, Doral
9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Anthony Arguelles, Columbus
9A-7A Coach of the Year: Juan Cordero, Miami Beach
