These are all of the Miami Herald's Miami-Dade athletes of the year

LIST OF ALL-DADE AWARDS WINNERS

OVERALL

9A-6A Male Athlete of the Year: Don Chaney, Jr., Belen Jesuit

Other finalists: Yassir Abdullah, Carol City (football, track and field); Anthony Arguelles, Columbus (football, baseball); Brevin Balmeceda, South Dade (wrestling); Thomas Burns, Northwestern (football, track and field); James Cook, Central/Northwestern (football, track and field).

9A-6A Female Athlete of the Year: Rayquel Berry, Coral Reef

Other finalists: Colleen Bucknor, Miami High (basketball, flag football); Destynne Francois, Krop (basketball, flag football); Valerie Lastra, Mater Academy (cross-country, track and field); Alyssa Storey, Killian (soccer, badminton, flag football, volleyball); Mya Thomas, Southwest (volleyball, basketball, flag football).

5A-1A Male Athlete of the Year: Neftali Alvarez, Miami Christian

Other finalists: Conrado Duhour, La Salle (soccer), Jamal Mashburn, Jr., Gulliver (basketball), Pablo Medina, Jackson (soccer), Rene Peralta, Gulliver (swimming, water polo), Matthew Simko, Ransom (swimming, water polo).

5A-1A Female Athlete of the Year: Priscilla Hernandez, Westminster Christian

Other finalists: Tanya Eathakotti, Carrollton (golf, basketball); Mekayla Frazier, Gulliver (soccer, softball); Danielle Geathers, Miami Country Day (Soccer, volleyball, track and field, softball, golf, lacrosse); Catherine Kolski, Ransom Everglades (lacrosse, soccer); Tiffany McBrayer, Ransom Everglades (softball, soccer).

Female Sports Coach of the Year: Alexander Donis, Hialeah water polo

Male Sports Coach of the Year: Max Edwards, Northwestern football

Girls’ Scholar Athlete: Danielle Geathers, Miami Country Day

Boys’ Scholar Athlete: Christopher Hudson, Palmer Trinity

ALL-SPORTS

9A-6A All-Sports: Doral Academy

5A-1A All-Sports: Gulliver Prep

9A-6A Boys’ Major: TBA (pending state baseball results)

9A-6A Girls’ Major: Lourdes Academy

5A-1A Boys’ Major: TBA (pending state baseball results)

5A-1A Girls’ Major: Westminster Christian

Leo Suarez/Walter Krietsch Courage Awards: Isaac Lipscomb, Homestead adaptive track and field; Carydad Bolivar, Braddock softball/volleyball

Lifetime Achievement Award: Kelvin Justice, Ferguson athletic director

FALL SPORTS

Cross-country

Girls’ Runner of the Year: Valerie Lastra, Mater Academy

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Carlos Cano, Braddock

Boys’ Runner of the Year: Joshua Collins, Belen Jesuit

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Frankie Ruiz, Belen Jesuit

Girls’ volleyball

5A-2A Co-Players of the Year: Aryanah Diaz, Riviera Prep AND Priscilla Hernandez, Westminster Christian

5A-2A Coach of the Year: Mauricio Diaz, Riviera Prep

9A-7A Player of the Year: Mya Thomas, Southwest

5A-2A Coach of the Year: Alex Rivero, Southwest

Swimming and diving

Girls’ Swimmer of the Year: Emily Cordovi, Gulliver

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Chris George, Gulliver

Boys’ Co-Swimmers of the Year: Aitor Fungairino, Belen AND Miguel Cancel, Gulliver

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Cathy Silveira, Doral Academy

Golf

Girls’ Golfer of the Year: Alexa Rivas, Palmetto

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Rudy Ariano, Doral Academy

Boys’ Golfer of the Year: Jake Beber-Frankel, Ransom Everglades

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Mike Marinelli, Columbus

Bowling

Girls’ Bowler of the Year: Katrina Hernandez, Braddock

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Marcela Del Rosario, Ferguson

Boys’ Bowler of the Year: Joseph Crusan, Killian

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Ed Garland, Terra

Football

5A-Ind. Offensive Player of the Year: Desjaun Kearse, Champagnat

5A-Ind. Defensive Player of the Year: Jesus Machado, Champagnat

5A-Ind. Co-Coaches of the Year: Joe Zaccheo, Monsignor Pace AND Dennis Marroquin, Champagnat Catholic

8A-6A Offensive Player of the Year: Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell, Northwestern

8A-6A Defensive Player of the Year: Divaad Wilson, Northwestern

8A-6A Co-Coaches of the Year: Sedrick Irvin, Miami High AND Max Edwards, Northwestern

WINTER SPORTS

Cheerleading

Coach of the Year: Arlene Suarez, St. Brendan

Wrestling

Wrestler of the Year: Brevin Balmeceda, South Dade

Coach of the Year: Vic Balmeceda, South Dade

Girls’ soccer

3A-1A Player of the Year: Gabi Cimino, Miami Springs

3A-1A Coach of the Year: Kyllene Carter, Miami Country Day

5A-4A Player of the Year: Niki Molina, Lourdes

5A-4A Coach of the Year: Ramiro Vengoechea, Lourdes

Boys’ soccer

3A-1A Player of the Year: Pablo Medina, Jackson

3A-1A Coach of the Year: Eric Perri, Palmer Trinity

5A-4A Player of the Year: Josue Aguilar, Miami Beach

5A-4A Coach of the Year: Edgar Botto, Miami Beach

Girls’ basketball

5A-2A Player of the Year: Koi Love, Miami Country Day

5A-2A Coach of the Year: Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day

9A-7A Player of the Year: Colleen Bucknor, Miami High

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Sam Baumgarten, Miami High

Boys’ basketball

5A-2A Player of the Year: Neftali Alvarez, Miami Christian

5A-2A Co-Coaches of the Year: Juan Cardona, Miami Christian AND Thomas Roque, SLAM

9A-7A Player of the Year: Miguel Ayesa, Doral

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Jorge Fernandez, Doral

SPRING SPORTS

Lacrosse

Girls’ Player of the Year: Erin Bakes, Ransom Everglades

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Bridgette Laskey, Ransom Everglades

Boys’ Player of the Year: Robert Fernandez, Belen Jesuit

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Raffy Lazo, St. Brendan

Flag football

Player of the Year: Nikesha Pierre, Edison

Coach of the Year: Vince Hall, Edison

Badminton

Girls’ Player of the Year: Alyssa Moore, Goleman

Boys’ Player of the Year: Brian Bangoy, Reagan

Coach of the Year: David Zarco, Palmetto

Water polo

Girls’ Co-Players of the Year: Paola Dominguez-Castro and Ashley Luy, Hialeah

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Alexander Donis, Hialeah

Boys’ Player of the Year: Matthew Simko, Ransom Everglades

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Eric Lefebvre, Ransom Everglades

Boys’ volleyball

Player of the Year: Jomar Mondestin, Killian

Coach of the Year: Alex Rivero, Southwest

Tennis

Girls’ Player of the Year: Samantha Alicea, Palmetto

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Justin Puppo, Doral

Boys’ Co-Players of the Year: Daniel Krulig, Coral Gables AND Antonio Mora, Ransom Everglades

Boys’ Coach of the Year: Kelly Gibson, Palmetto

Track and field

Girls’ Athlete of the Year: Markalah Hart, Northwestern

Girls’ Coach of the Year: Carmen Jackson, Northwestern

Boys’ Athlete of the Year: Thomas Burns, Northwestern

Boys’ Co-Coaches of the Year: Fred Foyo, Columbus AND Darryl Elmore, Northwestern

Softball

6A-2A Player of the Year: Victoria Perez, Westminster Christian

6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Brooklyn Maguire, Westminster Christian

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Scott Doan, Westminster Christian

9A-7A Player of the Year: Lauren Margolis, Palmetto

9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Brittany Barczak, Palmetto

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Dario Rodriguez, Coral Reef

Baseball

6A-2A Player of the Year: Adrian del Castillo, Gulliver

6A-2A Pitcher of the Year: Yordani Carmona, Monsignor Pace

6A-2A Coach of the Year: Chris Cuadra, Miami Christian

9A-7A Player of the Year: Yency Delgado, Doral

9A-7A Pitcher of the Year: Anthony Arguelles, Columbus

9A-7A Coach of the Year: Juan Cordero, Miami Beach