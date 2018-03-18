Hall of Fame coach records 700th career victory

Gulliver Prep’s Hall of Fame softball coach Mark Schusterman recorded his 700th career victory on Saturday when the Raiders beat Canterbury School of Fort Myers 5-4 at the SlamFest tournament at Palmetto Bay Park. Schusterman, who has coached at Gulliver since 1987 and is the school’s athletic director, has guided the Raiders to six state championships. Schusterman is a member of the FHSAA Hall of Fame.
TRACK AND FIELD
Columbus triumphed on the boys’ side and Miami Northwestern won the girls’ team title at the Youth Fair championships Saturday at Tropical Park.
▪ Team results - Boys: 1. Columbus 144; 2. Booker T. Washington 70; 3. Belen Jesuit 63; 4. Ferguson 55; 5. Homestead 42; 6. Coral Reef 30; 7. Coral Park 27; 8. Coral Gables and Braddock 26; 10. Monsignor Pace 24; Girls: 1. Northwestern 127; 2. Coral Reef 114.5; 3. Norland 49; 4. Ferguson 35; 5. Krop 32; 6. Braddock and Jackson 28; 8. Ransom Everglades and St. Brendan 27; 10. South Dade 24.
▪ Girls’ individual winners – 100: Pebbles Scott (NOR) 12.20; 200: Pebbles Scott (NOR) 24.68; 400: Daylani Etienne (CR) 56.98; 800: Paola Bencosme (BR) 2:23.07; 1600: Natalie Varela (GUL) 5:10.96; 3200: Natalie Varela (GUL) 11:39.33; 100 hurdles: Rayquel Berry (CR) 15.55; 300 hurdles: Ahmaria Harrell (NW) 46.93; 400 relay: Coral Reef 48.77; 1600 relay: Northwestern 3:56.80; 3200 relay: Northwestern 9:43.57; High jump: Arielle Ho (Var) 5-3 ¾; Pole vault: Lizt Del Castillo (FER) 9-6; Long jump: Rayquel Berry (CR) 20-8-1/2; Triple jump: Rayquel Berry (CR) 39-10 ½; Shot put: Christiana Lewis (Jac) 36-1 ¼; Discus: Chaniya Dawson (NW) 108-10.
▪ Boys’ individual winners – 100: Tyler Harrell (COL) 10.88; 200: Tyler Harrell (COL) 21.57; 200 wheelchair: Isaac Lipscomb (HOM) 46.99; 400: Xzavier Henderson (COL) 48.67; 800: Deshay Fernandes (COL) 1:57.04; 800 wheelchair: Isaac Lipscomb (HOM) 3:12.92; 1600: Joshua Collins (Bel) 4:20.90; 3200: Joshua Collins (Bel) 9:41.21; 110 hurdles: Ulyesse Grace (Hom) 14.95; 300 hurdles: Keyshaun Paul (Jac) 40.23; 400 relay: Columbus 42.25; 1600 relay: Columbus 3:23.35; 3200 relay: Columbus 8:03.93; High jump: Xzavier Henderson (COL) 5-11 ½; Pole vault: Omar Mantilla (Sun) 13-0; Long jump: Robert Crockett (COL) 21-4 ¼; Triple jump: Corey Thornton (BTW) 42-3¼; Shot put wheelchair: Isaac Lipscomb (Hom) 21-2; Shot put: Gary Cooper (COL) 49-6; Discus: Jimmy Vargas (LaS) 132-8.
SOCCER
▪ The 35th annual Soccer Locker/Dade High School Soccer Coaches Senior All-Star matches were played at Miami Country Day School. The Blue Team beat the Green Team 6-1 in the Class 5A-1A match led by Miami Beach’s Josue Aguilar and Jackson’s Pablo Medina, the game’s MVP, who each scored two goals. La Salle’s David Medeiros and Belen’s Francisco Castanos each scored one goal. Miami Beach’s Julian Urrea scored the Green Team’s lone goal.
In the girls’ Class All-Star match, the Blue team defeated the Green team 4-1 led by Lourdes’ Taylor Cosio, the game’s MVP who scored three goals. Her Lourdes’ teammate Ale Lora scored one goal. MAST Academy’s Maria Sa scored the lone goal for the Green Team.
MORE SOFTBALL
▪ SlamFest - Westminster Christian 7, Charlotte 3: WP - Victoria Perez (4-0). Daniella Amador 3-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI. Susana Perez 2-3, 2B, run. Hailey Donovan HR 2 RBI. WC 9-1.
▪ SlamFest - South Dade 9, Braddock 3 - WP: Karah Atkins (3-2). Karah Atkins 7 IP, 1H, 6K. Karah Atkins, 2 triples, 2 RBI. Mayumi Kinchen-Atkins 2-3, double, 2 RBI. Zoi Hall 1-3, triple, RBI. SD 7-7.
▪ SlamFest – Lourdes 17, Archbishop McCarthy 6 - WP: Nora Zubillaga 11-3, 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Nicole Gonzalez 2-4 2 RBI, 3 runs; Gianna Delandaburu 3-5 2B, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Stephanie Iglesias 3B, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jackie Lorente 2B, RBI, run; Brooke Filliben 3-4, RBI, 2 runs; Lou 12-3.
BASEBALL
▪ Southwest 8, South Miami 2 – WP: Michael Padron, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER; Danny Cruz 2-4, 2B, RBI; Erick Mondelo 1-2, BB, HBP, 2RBI; Jordan Worley 1-2, 2B, HBP; SW 6-2-1.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ La Salle d. Mater Lakes, 25-14, 26-24, 25-23: Derek Bernabeu 12 kills, 4 digs, 7 aces, 1 block; Michael Matamoros 6 kills; Nicholas Goff 5 kills; Lucas Blanco 24 assists, 3 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces; LaS 5-1.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Bobcat Invitational - Gulliver 12, Belen 7: Rene Peralta 2 goals, 4 assists, 3 steals; Bruno Rebessi 3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; JC Pompa 2 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Gul 11-5.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Bobcat Invitational - Gulliver 14, Pompano Beach 1: Anastasia Perez-Ternent 3 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal; Alissa Pascual 2 goals, 3 assists, 3 steals; Elizabeth Perez 13 blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals.
▪ Bobcat Invitational - Gulliver 11, Lake Mary 6: Ashlyn Pelletier 3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals; Alissa Pascual 2 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal; Shani Rupp 1 goal, 1 assist, 7 steals.
▪ Bobcat Invitational - Gulliver 10, Ransom 9: Niki Aulicino 6 goals, 1 assist, 3 steals; Shani Rupp 2 goals, 3 steals; Elizabeth Perez 12 blocks, 2 assists, 1 steal; Gul 16-0.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ American Heritage-Delray 15, St. Thomas Aquinas 7: Carly Steinlauf 6 goals; Kaitlyn Michaud 1 goal, 7 draw controls; Morgan Lusk 10 saves. STA 9-1.
