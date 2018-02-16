Lourdes girls’ soccer team heading to Class 5A state final

“Where we going? DeLand!! Where we going? DeLand!!”
Those were the shouts coming from a bunch of happy Lourdes soccer plays on Friday night. That following a dramatic 2-1 overtime win over Boca Raton in a Class 5A state semifinal at Boca Raton High School.
The game-winner came eight minutes into the first overtime when a Mia Atrio throw-in to Taylor Cosio and ensuing Cosio pass to Niki Molina found the back of the net when Boca Raton keeper Lara Larco overcommitted sending the Lourdes bench into a wild celebration at midfield.
The win now means Lourdes will play for the state title for the second time in program history and against the same team, Oviedo, it lost a penalty kick heartbreaker to five years ago for the championship. The game is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. at Spec Martin Stadium at 1 p.m. in – you guessed it – DeLand.
“I don’t know, it just happened so fast,” said Molina of the winning goal as she was being mobbed by teammates. It was a throw-in, Taylor gave me a great feed and when I saw the keeper overcommit, I couldn’t believe it. There was the net and I just kicked it. What an unbelievable feeling to come up here and beat this team on their field with so much on the line.”
For Lourdes, the win avenged a 3-0 state semifinal loss to the same Boca team it hosted a year ago. Now they must try and take on an Oviedo team that is not only undefeated and untied, but has yet to give up a single goal all season.
“What an effort by these girls to come up here and do this tonight, especially after such a rough start,” said Lourdes head coach Ramiro Vengoechoa. “Niki came through for us again. She’s one of our captains, one of our leaders who has stepped up in big moments all year and she did it again tonight.”
The rough start Vengoechoa referred to came in the first 90 seconds when Boca (18-3-1) stunned Lourdes right out of the box when forward Dayana Martin showed why she’s headed to UCF on a full-ride commit when she knifed her way right through the middle of the Lourdes defense and literally outran the defenders creating a one-on-one with Lourdes keeper Amanda Puig and knocked it in the top right.
Vengoechoa then watched as his team answered the Martin goal just 14 minutes later when Katerina Molina slipped the middle of the Boca Raton defense and found Atrio down the left side. Atrio found herself one on one with Larco and easily beat her to score and tie the game with 24:15 left in the first.
It was an emotional moment before the game when Boca Raton High School paid proper tribute to the 17 fallen victims of the senseless shooting rampage at Douglas High School on Wednesday as the flag hung at half mast and the PA announcer ready off each of the 17 names during a moment of silence.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Region 4-9A quarterfinal: Miami High 42, Everglades 20: MHS: Rodriguez 12, Rachel 11, Scott 8, Bucknor 5, Ward 4, Gomez 2. EV: Young 12, Brown 6, Maturah 2. Steals: Rachel 6. Rebounds: Bucknor 8, Rachel 8. Three pointers: Rodriguez 2, Young 2
▪ Region 4-8A quarterfinal: Mater Academy 41, South Broward 35. MA (17-11): Llanos 13, Dalmau 9, Alexander 9, Alicandu 4, Ramirez 4, Evins 2. SB: March 11, Simpson 9, Jones 8. Half: MA 21-19. Assists: Llanos 5. Steals: Ramirez 4. Rebounds Dalmau 8. Three pointers: Alexander, Llanos.
▪ Region 4-9A quarterfinal: Ferguson 87, Killian 27: FER (25-4): Pineda 20, Y. Rodriguez 11, A. Rodriguez 11, Cruz 10, Laureano 8, Gonzalez 6, Hunter 6, Charlton 6, Daniels 4, Ricardo 3, Terry 2. KIL: Grant 13, Johnson 3, Bell 3, Washington 3, Cannon 2, Schafer 2, Kendricks 1. Half: FER 64-15. Three-pointers: Pineda 2, Cruz 2, Ricardo, Y. Rodriguez. Assists: Pineda 7, Cruz 7. Rebounds: Daniels 7, Pineda 7. Steals: Laureano 8. Blocks: Laureano 3
▪ Region 4-5A quarterfinal: Gulliver 69, Westminster Christian 30: GUL (21-5): Pinder 24, Haymore 20, Sanders 15, Kaplan 8, Joseph 2. Half: GUP 42-12.
▪ Region 4-4A semifinal: Miami Country Day 69, Westminster Academy 31: MCD (16-10): Love 11, Berry 9, Alvarez 8, Taylor 8, Shaw 8, E. Theodule 8, Kaiser 6, J. Theodule 3, Gordon 2, Doctor 2, Sheppard 2, McCormack 2. WA: Mergilles 15, Wallhoff 7, Erikson 5, Atkinson 3, Simone-Davis 1. Half: MCD 44-16. Three-pointers: Alvarez 2, Taylor 2, E. Theodule 2, Kaiser 2, Wallhoff, Mergilles. Rebounds: Love 8. Assists: Alvarez 5. Steals: Love 5. Blocks: Love 1.
▪ Region 4-4A semifinal: SLAM 58, Palmer Trinity 27: Marta Franco 18 points; Jacqueline Garcia 10 points; Stephanie Perez 8 points.
BASEBALL
▪ Killian 4, Sunset 3, 8 innings: walk-off RBI single for Matt Ojeda. WP: Richard Guzman.
SOFTBALL
▪ Palmetto 17, South Dade: 2: WP: Brittney Barczak (2-0) Top performers: Lauren Margolis 2-2, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 7 RBI. Tatum Rodriguez 2-2, 3 runs, 4 RBI. Katie Burge 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI. PAL: 2-0.
▪ Doral Academy 13, South Miami 5: Figueroa 3-4, 3 RBI, N Pitelli 2-2, 2B RBI, Leiva 2-3, 2B RBI, D. Pitelli 2-2, R, 2 RBI.
▪ Westminster Christian 15, Carrollton 0: WP - Brooklyn Maguire (1-0) LP - Florez. Top performers: Victoria Perez, 3-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, Hailey Donovan 3-3, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, Daniella Amador 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI. WC: (2-0)
▪ Florida Christian 15, Somerset 0: Lilly Frometa 2B 3 RBI, Sammy Zelenka 3-for-3 2 RBI. WP: Hanna Mira.
▪ Ransom Everglades 11, Everglades Prep 1: WP Gaby Jadotte 11Ks, Gaby Jadotte 3-for-3 3 RBI. Abby Sekoff 2-for-2, 2 RBI. Tiffany McBrayer 3-for-3, RBI. RE: 1-0.
▪ Monarch: 11, Pompano Beach 1: WP Cameron Engwiller, 6 Ks, 2-for-3 at plate. Adryanna English 3-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, Brooke Tobey 2-for-3, 3 RBI, McKenna McNulty 2-for-3, Madison Bromley 2-for-4, RBI.
▪ Terra 6, Ferguson 1: Arellano 1-3, 2 SB, 1 run; Vazquez 1-4, 1 run; Berger 1-4, 3 SB, 1 run; WP: V Sanchez 7 IP, 17 K, 1 hit. T 2-0.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Palmetto d. Belen 5-2: No. 2 Giovanni Dellungo, No. 3 Kevin Li, No. 4 Cole Gibson all won singles. Daniel Martens/Dylan Blake won No. 1 dbles. Charlie Grande (BEL) won No. 1 singles.
▪ TERRA d. Varela 6-1: Nicolas Porcelli (#1), Jonathan Gomez (#2), Franz Bagayas (#3), Joseph Glidden (#4) all won singles. Lance Grainger/Lucca Castillo won No. 2 dbles.
▪ LaSalle d. MAST 5-2: Diego Amiliba (#2), Jose Lopez De Ayala (#3), Yvan Martinez (#4), Mattias Felder (#5) all won singles. Pablo De La Fuente/Andres Marquez won No. 2 dbles. Eugenio Alvarez (MAST) won No. 1 singles.
▪ Miami Beach d. Doral Academy 6-1: Taylor Streda, Mark Dancourt, Piercarlo Usai, Yosue Noa, Adrian Barone won No. 1 thru No. 5 singles, respectively. MB: 1-0.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Carrollton d. Miami Country Day 6-1: Isabella Leano (#1), Anais Leichtling (#3) and Alessandra Diamond (#4) won singles matches. CAR: 1-0.
▪ TERRA d. South Miami 7-0: Genie Hernandez (#1), Nicole Cinquino (#2), Kayleigh Lefley (#3), Amalia Almeyda-Sanchez (#4) and Mariah Fajardo (#5) all won singles matches. LefleyAlmeyda-Sanchez won No. 1 dbls, Sophia Monzón/Patricia Pascual won No. 2 dbls.
