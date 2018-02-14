More Videos

Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school 0:38

Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school

Pause
Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school 1:53

Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school

Police escort Douglas school shooting suspect from Broward Health North 1:25

Police escort Douglas school shooting suspect from Broward Health North

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class 0:31

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class

UM signee Nesta Silvera: What's up with the Chucky doll? 1:23

UM signee Nesta Silvera: What's up with the Chucky doll?

Five Miami Northwestern players sign on the dotted line 3:55

Five Miami Northwestern players sign on the dotted line

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami 0:49

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami

Chaminade RB Shaun Shivers on winning state title 1:22

Chaminade RB Shaun Shivers on winning state title

Chaminade coach Dameon Jones on winning first state title 1:49

Chaminade coach Dameon Jones on winning first state title

Chaminade-Madonna wins 3A state football championship 0:42

Chaminade-Madonna wins 3A state football championship

Sheree Spaulding spent hours after the Douglas High School shooting looking for her son Justin. She was finally reunited with him at the Heron Bay Marriott after 7 p.m. Justin was not injured. Emily Michot Miami Herald
Sheree Spaulding spent hours after the Douglas High School shooting looking for her son Justin. She was finally reunited with him at the Heron Bay Marriott after 7 p.m. Justin was not injured. Emily Michot Miami Herald

High School Sports

Amid massacre, a story of courage: Reports say football coach stepped in front of bullets

By Manny Navarro, Andre C. Fernandez And Kyra Gurney

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

kgurney@miamiherald.com

February 14, 2018 07:03 PM

When a shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County on Wednesday afternoon, reports emerged on Twitter of a football coach jumping in front of students to protect them from the shooter.

Coach Aaron Feis was initially said to be dead, eliciting tributes on social media. Subsequent posts, including by a fellow coach, said he was wounded but had survived the shooting.

“Coach Feis has not passed. He was shot but is not dead,” Jordan May, the son of Stoneman Douglas High head football coach Willis “Peanut” May and himself a member of the coaching staff, said on Twitter. Willis May was in his office when the mass shooting occurred and escaped harm, his son said.

By 9 p.m., the hope that had been rekindled on Twitter was extinguished. Broward Sheriff Scott Israel announced that “a beloved football coach is dead.” He did not name the coach.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition to coaching football, Feis worked as a security guard at the school for at least eight years and took his role protecting students very seriously, said Andrew Hofmann, a former student at the school who recently coached the swimming and water polo teams.

“He’s very well dedicated to the safety of the school during the daytime,” Hofmann said early in the evening, before Israel made his announcement.

Hofmann described the coach as “a quiet person” with a good sense of humor. “When there’s a funny joke, he is always laughing for sure,” he said.

Feis graduated from Stoneman Douglas High in 1999 and worked at the school for his entire coaching career, according to his bio on the school’s website.

More Videos

Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school 0:38

Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school

Pause
Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school 1:53

Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school

Police escort Douglas school shooting suspect from Broward Health North 1:25

Police escort Douglas school shooting suspect from Broward Health North

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class 0:31

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class

UM signee Nesta Silvera: What's up with the Chucky doll? 1:23

UM signee Nesta Silvera: What's up with the Chucky doll?

Five Miami Northwestern players sign on the dotted line 3:55

Five Miami Northwestern players sign on the dotted line

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami 0:49

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami

Chaminade RB Shaun Shivers on winning state title 1:22

Chaminade RB Shaun Shivers on winning state title

Chaminade coach Dameon Jones on winning first state title 1:49

Chaminade coach Dameon Jones on winning first state title

Chaminade-Madonna wins 3A state football championship 0:42

Chaminade-Madonna wins 3A state football championship

Students and faculty talk about the moments when a shooter entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire. Al DiazMiami Herald Staff

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school 0:38

Police rescue students following deadly shooting in Broward high school

Pause
Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school 1:53

Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school

Police escort Douglas school shooting suspect from Broward Health North 1:25

Police escort Douglas school shooting suspect from Broward Health North

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class 0:31

Nigel Bethel Jr. joins Hurricanes highly touted recruiting class

UM signee Nesta Silvera: What's up with the Chucky doll? 1:23

UM signee Nesta Silvera: What's up with the Chucky doll?

Five Miami Northwestern players sign on the dotted line 3:55

Five Miami Northwestern players sign on the dotted line

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami 0:49

Mark Pope, a five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge, chooses Miami

Chaminade RB Shaun Shivers on winning state title 1:22

Chaminade RB Shaun Shivers on winning state title

Chaminade coach Dameon Jones on winning first state title 1:49

Chaminade coach Dameon Jones on winning first state title

Chaminade-Madonna wins 3A state football championship 0:42

Chaminade-Madonna wins 3A state football championship

Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school

View More Video

High School Sports Schedule and Score

Download our HS Sports app

HSS Apple iOS     Android