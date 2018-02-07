American Heritage sends top d-linemen to Canes and Gators, Surtain flips to Alabama

Nesta Silvera and Andrew Chatfield each showed up holding Chucky dolls, like the evil doll from the famous movie series.

But each doll was wearing a different hat when it was time to pick their college destinations.

Silvera, the No. 2 defensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports, who had been committed to the University of Miami for nearly a year, stuck with the Canes.

But Chatfield surprised some when he pulled out a Canes cap, but then brought out a Gators hat and put it on ‘Chucky,’ declaring his intentions to join the University of Florida.

“The Chucky thing was just something between me and [Chatfield] because we always thought we’d play together in college,” Silvera told ESPN during its live broadcast of American Heritage’s signing ceremony that included 11 overall signees for football and 32 overall from eight sports.

Chatfield wasn’t the only surprise at Heritage on Wednesday morning.

Pat Surtain Jr., who many figured was going to LSU near where his father Pat Sr. grew up, chose national champion Alabama instead.

“I picked Alabama because they win championships and I want to be a part of that winning culture.” Surtain, Jr. told ESPN.

Surtain, Jr. and Tyson Campbell, rated the top two cornerbacks in the nation by 247sports.com, sat side-by-side at the ceremony on stage.

American Heritage cornerback Tyson Campbell was formally invited to the 2018 US Army All-American Game on Friday. Campbell spoke about the likelihood of playing with teammate Pat Surtain, Jr. in college. Andre C. Fernandeza1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Campbell ended up signing with the team Alabama beat for the national title this past season when he picked the University of Georgia.

Although Silvera was a strong addition, Chatfield, rated the No. 13 weak-side defensive end in the nation by 247sports.com, would have been a huge get for a Canes’ class that’s already beefing up its future defensive front, having already signed Champagnat Catholic’s Gregory Rousseau and South Dade’s Patrick Joyner.

Chatfield has recorded 38.5 sacks over the past two seasons while helping American Heritage win back-to-back state titles.

The SEC also nabbed another Heritage star as expected when wide receiver Anthony Schwartz stuck with Auburn.

Also from Heritage were athlete Miles Jones, who signed with Nebraska; outside linebacker Calvin Hart, who signed with N.C. State; defensive lineman John Alyn, who signed with Columbia; offensive lineman Zack Zambrano, who signed with Princeton; safety Dyllon Lester, who signed with UCF; and offensive tackle John Jack Fris, who signed with Lehigh.