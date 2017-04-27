Douglas boys, Krop girls secure state tennis championships

A day after rallying to advance in the quarterfinals, Stoneman Douglas’ boys’ tennis team needed to do it again on Thursday.
By the time it reached the final round, the battle-tested Eagles cruised to their first state championship beating Wiregrass Ranch for the Class 4A title at Altamonte Springs.
A day after squeaking past Boca Raton Spanish River, Douglas survived a tough battle with Miami Palmetto to win 4-3 in the semifinals.
Evan Bynoe, Alex Kurtz won three set matches, and Taylor Streda survived a first-set tiebreaker to win his No. 4 singles match. In doubles, Kurtz and Streda picked up a key victory to set the tone for the match.
Douglas had little trouble in the finals against Wiregrass Ranch cruising to a 4-1 victory.
The Eagles’ previous-best finish at state came in 1996 with a runner-up finish with Palmetto coincidentally finishing ahead that season.
DRIVE FOR FIVE
Krop’s girls completed a very successful season with their fifth state championship and first since 2012.
The Lightning cruised past Gainesville Buchholz in the final after winning a close 4-2 match against Boca Raton in the semifinals.
Karly Friedland and Juliana Martinez won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles respectively and secured the No. 2 doubles title in the semifinals. Manami Maehama also won at No. 5 singles.
Krop becomes the fifth Dade girls’ team to win five or more state titles joining Sunset, Ransom Everglades, Killian and Gulliver.
Gulliver’s boys dealt with injuries and illnesses to a couple of its key players to finish runners-up in Class 2A. Pine Crest’s girls were eliminated in the Class 2A semifinals.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS
Gulliver’s Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico and Lindy Lyons dominated the Class 2A girls’ individual bracket. Gonzalez-Rico won the singles championship with a 6-0, 6-2 win. Gonzalez-Rico and Lyons teamed up for the doubles championship as well.
Pine Crest freshman David Lins and sophomore Sergey Golovnev teamed up to win the boys’ individual 2A doubles championship. Lins also triumphed in the individual singles division.
▪ Class 4A girls’ finals – Krop d. Gainesville Buchholz; Semifinals – Krop 4, Boca Raton 2 – No. 2 singles: Karly Friedland (K) d. Paige Conrad (B) 6-1, 6-1; No. 3: Juliana Martinez (K) d. Finley Kalinic (B) 6-3, 6-0; No. 4: Gabriela Giraldo (B) d. Jennifer Miller (K) 6-0, 6-1; No. 5: Manami Maehama (K) d. Danielle Alamo (B) 6-3, 7-6 (7); No. 1 doubles: Fuentes/Kalinic (B) d. Camila Ordonez/Miller (K) 6-1, 6-2; No. 2: Friedland/Martinez (K) d. Giraldo/Conrad (B) 6-4, 6-4.
▪ Class 4A boys’ finals – Douglas 4, Wiregrass Ranch 1; Semifinals: Douglas 4, Palmetto 3 – No. 1 singles: Evan Bynoe (D) d. Randy Wilson (P) 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; No. 2: Matthew Fung (P) d. Jonathan Dzung (D) 6-2, 6-1; No. 3: Alex Kurtz (D) d. Daniel Martens (P) 4-6, 6-4, 10-6; No. 4: Taylor Streda (D) d. Samuel Stone (P) 7-6 (2), 6-3; No. 5: Sam Sherman (P) d. Jabari Cole (D) 6-4, 6-1; No. 1 doubles: Wilson/Fung (P) d. Bynoe/Dzung 6-0, 6-2; No. 2: Kurtz/Streda (D) d. Martens/Stone (P) 6-3, 6-4.
▪ Class 4A individual boys’ singles – Semifinals: Sanchez (Riverview) d. Daniel Krulig (Gables) 6-1, 6-3; Martinez (Centennial) d. Nicolas Cabrera (Cypress Bay) 6-4, 6-4; Girls’ singles - semifinals: Alana Wolfberg (Timber Creek) d. Brianna Gomez (Fer) 6-0, 6-0; Leslie (Apopka) d. Slade Coetzee (Miami Beach) 6-2, 7-5; Boys’ doubles – Finals: Finn Anderson/Antoine Sanchez (Sarasota Riverview) d. Krulig/Jack Lee (Gables), 6-4, 6-4; Girls’ doubles semifinals: Samantha Alicea/Ykaterina Martens (Palmetto) d. Logas/Maras (Lake Mary) 6-0, 6-1; Finals: Carmouche/Wolfberg d. Martens/Alicea.
▪ Class 2A boys’ finals - Montverde Academy 4, Gulliver 0 – No. 1 singles: Sydow d. Libnic 6-2, 6-1; No. 2: Frankel d. Ramirez 6-2, 4-1 (ret.); No. 1 doubles: Sydow/Frankel d. Libnic/Hellinger 6-3, 6-2; No. 2: Costa/Balau d. Ramirez/Otero 6-3, 6-3; Semifinals: Gulliver 5, American Heritage 2 – No. 1 singles: Steven Sun (AH) d. Andre Libnic (G) 2-1 (inj.); No. 2: Nicholas Ramirez (G) d. Hunter Robbins (AH) 6-1, 6-2; No. 3: Christian Otero (G) d. Pascal Spork (AH) 6-0, 6-3; No. 4: Nikita Kolesnikov (G) d. Andrew Goldberg (AH) 6-2, 6-2; No. 5: Ryan Hellinger (G) d. Neal Sharma (AH) 6-1, 6-2; No. 1 doubles: Sun/Robbins d. Libnic/Hellinger 2-6, 6-4, 10-8; No. 2: Ramirez/Otero d. Spork/Sharma 6-0, 6-3.
▪ Class 2A girls’ semifinal – Delray American Heritage 4, Pine Crest 3 – No. 1 singles: Sakar (AH) d. Snyder (PC) 6-3, 6-4; No. 2: Lavin (PC) d. Mauro (AH) 6-3, 6-3; No. 3: James (PC) d. Slager (AH) 6-2, 6-1; No. 4: Kogan (AH) d. Rabin (PC) 6-4, 6-2; No. 5: Kislin (PC) d. Mortier (AH) 6-4, 3-6, 10-6; No. 1 doubles: Sakar/Kogan (AH) d. Snyder/Lavin 6-4, 7-5; No. 2: Mauro/Slager (AH) d. Rabin/James (PC) 6-2, 6-2.
▪ Class 2A boys’ singles - Finals: David Lins (PC) d. Tyler Rios 6-2, 6-0; Girls’ singles – Finals: Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico (G) d. Anique Kattenburg 6-0, 6-2.
▪ Class 2A boys’ doubles – Finals: Golovnev/Lins (PC) d. Aninon/Mattiace 6-4, 5-7, 10-4; Semifinals: Golovnev/Lins (PC) d. Rios/Slack 7-5, 6-2; Girls’ doubles – Finals: Gonzalez-Rico/Lindy Lyons (G) d. Derstine/Lynch 6-1, 6-2;
Comments