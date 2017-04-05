Former University of Miami safety Earl Little hired by FIU

Earl Little is about to be reunited with his former college and NFL coach Butch Davis.
Little told The Miami Herald on Wednesday he has stepped down from his coaching position at Westminster Christian to accept a job as Director of Player Development at FIU.
The hiring reunites Little, a former star safety with the University of Miami and Cleveland Browns with Davis, who coached him on both teams.
Davis is entering his first season as FIU’s head football coach.
"I’m extremely excited to take on this challenge," Little said. "If there’s anyone that can make FIU a winner it’s my old coach Butch."
Little coached last season at Westminster Christian and spent the previous two seasons as the head coach at Miami Jackson where he led the Generals to the playoffs his first season.
Prior to that, Little had stints as a defensive coordinator at Cypress Bay, Cooper City, Miami Central and Miami Dr. Krop.
Little, 44, played eight seasons in the NFL with the Saints, Packers and the Browns where he played for Davis for four seasons. He also played for Davis during his first three seasons as UM’s head coach.
Little, a North Miami High graduate, would have a chance to coach on the college level for the first time in his career and stay close to his son, Earl, Jr., a rising youth league star who will be a freshman in high school this fall.
