Ransom water polo sweeps districts, boys remain unbeaten

Ransom Everglades is trying to start a championship run in water polo and keep another alive this season.
The Raiders’ girls have won three state championships in a row and seven of the past eight.
Ransom’s boys have been spectators for those victories and unable to win their own.
That could soon change.
The boys are undefeated and improved to 27-0 for the season after securing a crucial 12-8 home victory over two-time reigning state champion Belen Jesuit on Tuesday night in the District 15 final.
It was the first time Ransom’s boys won a district crown since 2008 – the last time they won a state championship.
“The number one thing is how in sync they are,” Ransom coach Eric Lefebvre said. “No one person thinks they have to be the one to score. They’re constantly looking for each other out there and our offense just flows.”
The Raiders’ girls dispatched Coral Gables, 17-1 in their district championship game to advance to the state play-in round Saturday at Ransom. The Raiders (11-11) will host Hialeah at 10 a.m. and the boys will take on Miami Beach at 11:30 a.m.
“Our girls are on the cusp, but will it come together,” Lefebvre said. “Hialeah has some great players. We’ve shown flashes of brilliance, but we haven’t put it all together. That’s what we’re looking for on Saturday.”
Ransom’s boys went 26-2 last season with both losses coming against Belen.
The Raiders returned nearly every player from last year’s team and beat Belen (20-5) three times this season.
After going back and forth during an evenly-played first quarter, Ransom took control in the second quarter as Matthew Simko scored two of his game-high four goals. Jordan Gould finished with three and Will Danon had two.
Belen’s Joseph Balerdi finished with three goals and Federico Tamborrel had two as the Wolverines cut the deficit to 8-6 midway through the third quarter. But Ransom goalkeeper Miguel Lamar made a clutch save and shortly after Danon and Gould scored to spark a run of four consecutive goals that put the game out of reach.
“There was one team in our way last year,” Lefebvre said. “There’s a rivalry there and more emotion than other games so it’s a great way to get us ready to state to win a game like this.”
BASEBALL
▪ Doral Firebirds 8, Westminster Christian 7 (8 innings): WP: Chauncey Nunez 6 1/3 IP, 5K’s. Jose Garcia 2-3, 2B, HR, 2RBI. Eddy Cruz 1-4, HR, 2 RBI. Robert Leiva 1-4, HR, RBI. Brian Perez 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
▪ Gulliver 10, Brito Miami 2: WP: Ross Husband. GP (8-4): Kevin Maura 3-3, 4 RBI. Lucas Nido 3-4, 2 RBI. Raymond Gil 2-3, 3 R.
▪ Archbishop Carroll 25, Dade Christian 1: WP: Rey Gonce 2 H, ER, 5 K’s. Rey Gonce 2-2, 2B, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI. Sal Lorenzo 3-3, 2 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI. Jonathan Leon 2-4, 2 R, 5 RBI, GS. ACC 12-2.
▪ Columbus 3, Varela 0: WP: Danny San Pedro 6 K’s. SV: Chris Mederos K. Mike Fernandez BB, 1B, RBI. Chris Bohrer 1B, 2 RBI. Joel Gonzalez 2-3, 1B, 2B, BB.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Belen 3, North Broward Prep 2: WP: Danny Brown 6 IP, 9 K’s, 0 R. SV: Alec Arrizurieta. BEL (7-5): Armando Albert 2-2, RBI. Lucky De Zendegui 1-3, 2B. Marcus Diaz 1-2, RBI. Jon Barditch 1-4, R.
SOFTBALL
▪ Coral Gables 15, Coral Park 0: WP Angie Bonilla (5-3) 3 IP, 0H, 9K, 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI. LP: Kat Gonzalez. CG (11-4): Ali Bonilla 3-3, 2 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R. Ashley Knapp 1-1, SF, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R. Sydney Pell 1-1, RBI, 2 R, BB
▪ Goleman 13, Jackson 5: WP: Natalie Costero (9-0) 9 K’s. GOL (15-3): Natalie Costero 2-3, 3B, 2 RBI. Summer Guzman 2-4, 3B, 2RBI. Emily Bacallao 1-2, 2 RBI.
▪ Gulliver 4, Doral 0: WP: Lilly Barlow H, 7 K’s. GP (7-4): Mekayla Frazier 2-4, 2 RBI, 3 K’s. Courtney Carroll 2-3, R.
▪ Miami Country Day 17, SLAM 2 (4 innings): Michelle Yakobi H, 2R, 9K’s. Mea Allen 2H, 3B, RBI, 2R. Veronica Ben David 2H, 3 RBI, 2 R. Bella Allen 3 H, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R. MCD 6-4.
▪ Colonial Christian 19, Princeton Christian 8: WP: Ana Long 4K, CG (7-3), 1B, 2B, 4RBI, 2SB. Abby Suengas 1B, 3B, 3 RBI, 2SB. Aubrey Long 1B, RBI, 2 SB. Morgan Wells 1B, 3SB. CC 10-3.
▪ Lourdes 16, Ferguson 1: WP: Nora Zubillaga (7-5). LOU (12-6): Catherine Ullivarrii 2-2, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R. Nora Zubillaga 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R. Natasha Gonzalez 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R. Stephanie Iglesias 2-2, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI.
▪ Miami Beach 7, South Miami 4: WP: Magda Demetriades (5-3). MB (6-5): Y. Cruz 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI.
▪ Mourning 23, Hialeah Miami Lakes 11: WP: B. Gomez (7-4). ATM (8-5): A. Dabney 2-3, 2RBI. D. Montijo 2-3, 2RBI.
BOYS’ TENNIS
▪ Archbishop McCarthy 7, Westminster Academy 0: 1. Fabien LaFontant d. Jamie Charmes 8-3. 2. Luis Gallego d. Luke Welker 8-1. 3. Jose Roca d. Sebastian Reeder 8-0. 4. Daniel Vargas d. Dylan Kwasnik 8-0. 5. Santiago Severo d. Brandon Meade 8-0. Doubles: 1. LaFontant/Gallego d. Charmes/Welker 8-0. 2. Roca/Vargas d. Reeder/Kwasnik 8-0.
▪ Calvary Christian 7, Donna Klein 0: Michael Mendez 8-4. Sebastian Stam 8-0. Keegan Hinsley 6-0. Caleb Keller 6-0. Juan Moscoso 6-1.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 4, University School 3: 1. Colell (CG) d. Cohen (US) 8-3. 2. Harbour (CG) d. Slatkoff (US) 8-2. 3. Soong (CG) d. Milgrim (US) 8-4. 4. Yurttutan (US) d. Baumeister (CG) 8-0. 5. Pollak (US) d. Armeli (CG) 8-1. Doubles: 1. Colell/Soong (CG) d. Slatkoff/Milgrim (US) 8-1. 2. Pollak/Yurttutan (US) Harbour/Armeli (CG) 8-3.
▪ Hebrew Academy 4, Chaminade 3: Caleb Katz 8-0. David Lurie 8-2. Noah Schiff 8-7. Joseph Abrahams 8-0. HA 2-2.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
▪ Westminster Academy 4, Archbishop McCarthy 3: 1. Cata Gonzalez-Umana (AM) d. Alexis Kwasnik 8-5. 2. Cayla Coningsby (WA) d. Paola Gonzalez 8-2. 3. Katherine Cabrero (AM) d. Grace Revier 8-2. 4. Meghan McCormick (WA) d. Sophia Lagos 8-2. 5. Kseniya Konysheva (WA) d. Natalia Brown 8-5. Doubles: 1. Gonzalez-Umana/Gonzalez (AM) d. Kovasnik/Coningsby 9-7. 2.Revier/McCormick (WA) Lagos/Cabrero 9-7.
▪ Calvary Christian 6, Donna Klein 1: Caitlyn Khan 8-3. Tammy Cartyulves 8-6. Haley Day 6-1. Sarah Enders 6-1. Carly Blick 6-4.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 6, University School 1: 1. Wich (CG) d. Ohayon (US) 8-1. 2. Metani (CG) d. Meles (US) 8-0. 3. Copley (CG) d. Rosenblum (US) 8-3. 4. Ferrante (CG) d. Bell (US) 8-5. 5. G.Harman (CG) d. Paris (US) 8-2. Doubles: 1. Wich/Metani (CG) d. Meles/Rosenblum (US) 8-2. 2. Bell/Paris (US) d. S Harman/Blaison (CG) 8-2.
▪ Ransom Everglades 4, Westminster Christian 3: 3. Aryana Diaz 8-4. 4. Alessia Gangone 8-5. Doubles: 2. Hallie Leeds/Gangone.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Doral 4, Gulliver 3: Ysabel Gonzalez Rico (GP) d. Bin Zheng 8-3. Isabel Taboada (DA) d. Sasha Kolesnikova 8-1. Sofia Restrepo (GP) d. Cata Kettlewell 8-2. Jessica Si (GP) d. Madison Campos 8-6. Sara Posada (DA) d. Katerina Navarro 8-0. Doubles: Bin Zheng/Isabel Taboada d. Sasha Kolesnikova/Sofia Restrepo 8-3. Cata Kettlewell/Madison Campos d. Jessica Si, Stephanie Potter 6-2.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
▪ Palmer Trinity 11, Coral Reef 10: Kathryn Green 4 goals.
▪ University School 15, Archbishob McCarthy 8: Nicole Steiner 4 goals, assist. Peri Shechtman 3 goals. Sydney Glicksman goal, 2 assists. Juliana Bermingham 2 goals. Chiara Omsky goal, assist. Julia Hollo goal. Farrah Stone goal. Ava LaTona goal. Jacey Katz goal. Emma Roberts assist. Jordyn Epstein 10 saves.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Palmer Trinity 12, Palmetto 4: Kathryn Green 4 goals.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Pine Crest 16, Cypress Bay 4: CB: Gavin Ward 2 goals. PC 13-1.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
▪ Western d. American Heritage (25-15, 25-11, 25-20): Argie Ferrebus 2 aces, 4 points, 3 kills, 2 blocks 3 digs, 3 assists.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons d. Pine Crest (25-12, 25-16, 25-23): Ethan Shinn 11 points, 5 aces, 8 kills, 10 assists. PC (5-6): Ben Brody 4 kills.
▪ South Broward d. McCarthur (25-8, 25-9, 25-13): Alex Sands 13 kills, 6 digs, 15 points, 3 aces. Nico Torres 30 assists, 3 kills, 4 points. SB 12-5.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Pace d. American (25-27, 27-29, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13): Gueincy Clodomir 11 kills, 18 digs, 3 blocks. Daren Dennis 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 points. David Durand. 9 kills, 5 blocks, 3 points.
FLAG FOOTBALL
▪ Hialeah 25, Krop 6: Passing: J. Betties (10/18) 190 yds, 3 TD. Receiving: D. Celestine 5-133 yds, 3 TD. Rushing: J. Betties 4-70 yds. Defense: D. Franco 6 TKL. D. Celestine 2 INT (TD). HIA 4-0.
▪ Norland 41, Hialeah Educational 12: Passing: Chrystal Pressley 6-12 72yds, 2 TD. Rushing: Chrystal Pressley 70yds. Denitria Stevens 5-133yds, 2 TD. Nahomi Mazyck 2-69yds, TD. Geraldine Seide TD. Receiving: Geraldine Seide 2-45yds, TD. Shaquera Johnson 1-20yds, TD. Defense: Shaquera Johnson 3 TKL. Nahomi Mazyck 2 TKL, INT. Dymond Rolle 3 TKL, INT.
▪ North Miami 40, American 0: Angie Gutierrez 3 TD, 2 INT, TD, 250 yds. Emmanuela Tervil 4-80 yds 2 TD, INT. Emily Seide 8-150 yds. Jennifer Albert TD.
▪ Mater Academy 7, Reagan 0: Melanie Chiquillo 75 rushing yds, TD, INT. Daniela Ortega 2 INT. Karla Vargas 7 flag pulls, 3 sacks. MA 3-2.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
▪ Silver Palms 7, Coral Reef 6: Passing: Rayven Gatewood 190 yds, TD, XP. Rushing: Rayven Gatewood 30 yds. Receiving: Rayven Gatewood 30 yds. Myah DeSousa 125 yds, TD. Defense: Rayven Gatewood 5 flag pulls, 2 INT. Paola Badillo 3 sacks. Natalie Roque 5 flag pulls.
BADMINTON
▪ North Divisional Final — Mourning 22, Hialeah Gardens 12, Goleman 12, Central 6, Krop 5: Boys’ Singles: 1. Carlens Coutard, 3. Philipp Eger. Girls’ Singles: 2. Milana Datieva, 3. Ashley Zaky. Girls’ Doubles: Karla Amado/Gladiz Velez, 2. Lucy Montalban/Samar Shaquor. Mixed Doubles: 1. Josh Silverman/Ashley Gil.
Comments