Hialeah’s Gonzalez gets a night filled with rings and memories

Washington Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez might have left Hialeah long ago to pursue his major-league dreams, but a big part of him never left his hometown.
The 31-year-old left-hander, who helped the Hialeah High Thoroughbreds win two Class 6A state championships in 2001 and ’02, has always jumped at opportunities to give back to his alma mater.
During the offseason, he often returns to town and works with the school’s pitchers and has also donated cleats, T-shirts and new gloves for the team.
So when the school found out that both of Gonzalez’s state championship rings were stolen more than a year ago, the school decided to give back to an alumnus who had already done so much for it.
“He is the epitome of what we love to see in our alumni,” Hialeah High principal Heriberto Sanchez said. “It’s all about the kids with Gio, but we wanted to do something for him and make this right.”
In a special presentation prior to the team’s annual alumni game on Friday night at Alex Fernandez Field, Sanchez surprised a teary-eyed Gonzalez with replacement rings acquired with help from Fox-Mar, which specializes in personalized high school rings.
The school also unveiled a banner in right field that features a timeline of Gonzalez’s career highlights, including the state championships, being drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the 2004 amateur draft, his MLB debut in 2008 with the Oakland Athletics and his two All-Star appearances.
“This was a great moment that I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Gonzalez said. “I couldn’t be more blessed to be born and raised in Hialeah and have the support I have from everyone here.”
Gonzalez, who has a 102-77 career record with 1,412 strikeouts and a 3.73 ERA in nine seasons in the majors, enjoyed an evening reconnecting and swapping memories with players and coaches from those state championship days, including former head coach Rich Bielski.
“This all brings back so many memories, and it was a really special moment for Gio and for all of us,” Bielski said.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ District 7-4A championship: Archbishop Carroll 62, Florida Christian 20: AC: Silva 24, Cordero 12, Deribeaux 9, Aarestrup 5, Russo 3, Gomez 3, Joray 3, Mendez 2, Barbic 1. FC: Pericles 8, Square 4, Sosa 3, Keller 3, Cabanas 2. Half: AC 40-11. 3-Ptrs: Silva 5, Deribeaux 3, Cordero 2, Aarestrup, Russo, Joray, Keller, Sosa. Rebounds: Silva 6, Gomez 6. Assists: Gomez 4. Steals: Deribeaux 3.
▪ District 16-9A championship: Palmetto 65, Killian 56: PLM: Starks 20, Menendez 11, Rodriguez 11, Hamburger 8, Castellano 7, Martinez 6, Shinhoster 2. KIL: Walker 18, Nelson 8, Moultrie 8, Modestin 8, Butler 6, Calatayud 6, King 2. Half: Palmetto 29-25. 3-Ptrs: Hamburger, Starks, Castellano. Rebounds: Walker 18. Assists: Starks 9. Steals: Hamburger 4.
▪ District 14-9A championship: American 55, North Miami 53: AMR (18-9): Narvaez 10, Diaz 9, Harris 12, Hall 3, Noel 7, Vilchez 14. NM (19-6): Gulliame 9, Cassamayor 3, Alexis 2, Williams 6, Charles 3, Innocent 10, Laurent 20. Half: AM 27-24. 3-Ptrs: Laurent 5, Charles, Innocent, Diaz. Rebounds: Diaz 8, Harris 8, Vilchez 8. Assists: Diaz 6. Blocks: Harris 4.
▪ District 15-5A championship: Mater Lakes 73, Booker T. Washngton 66 (OT): First district championship in program history. Cyrus Largie 39 pts, 21 rebs.
▪ District 16-6A semifinal: Archbishop McCarthy 73, American Heritage 72: AM (18-9): Guelce 1, Avila 10, Enriquez 12, Jones 25, Jameau 5, Volmar 13, Cucalon 1, Messer 2, S.Taylor 4. Half: Heritage 39-32. Rebounds: Marquis Jones 13.
FOOTBALL
Cooper City running back Tyler Brown signed with St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa. Brown led the Cowboys with 1,209 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns and helped them earn a berth in the Class 7A regional quarterfinals.
SOFTBALL
▪ Braddock Preseason Classic: Braddock 15, Killian 8: Carydad Bolivar 3 for 4, 3B, 2B. 5 RBI. Janet Lofts 2 for 3, 2 RBI; Claudia Marrero 2 for 3, 2B. WP: Carydad Bolivar 11 Ks.
▪ Westminster Preseason Classic: St. Brendan 12, Ferguson 2. Coral Reef 9, St. Brendan 3.
▪ Thursday — Palmetto 8, Westminster Christian 7: Hannah Burge 3 for 4, 3 R, 3 SB, 1 RBI; Katie Burge 3 for 4, 2B, SB, 3 RBI. WP: Daijaa Williams. LP: Lanoir Williams.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
▪ Boca Invitational: Belen 15, Lake Mary 7: F.Tamborrel 6 goals; J.Chaviano, L.Mendez 2 goals each; J.Balerdi, A.Falcon, T.Kurzan, S.Melendez, M.Pulles 1 goal each; I.Cardenal 4 saves. BEL 5-1.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 11, Dr. Krop 6: Robert Schumtd 5 goals; Victor Faynberg 2 goals; Parker Strickman 1 goal, 5 steals, 3 assists; Corby Bertolett 5 saves. STA 7-1.
▪ Thursday — MAST 15, Hialeah High 11: David Lemus (HH) 5 goals; M.Hernandez (MAST) 4 goals. HH 3-2.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
▪ Thursday — Hialeah High 20, MAST 6: Paola Dominguez-Castro 6 goals; Jeannet Garcia 5 goals. HH 4-0.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
▪ Ransom Everglades 13, La Salle 0: Yago Ulloa 2 goals; Chris Kucera 2 goals, 1 assist; Matt Weissmann 1 goal, 3 assists.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 13, Miami Country Day 2: James Foster 4 goals, 1 assist; RJ Breton 3 goals; Whitman Hengtgen 2 goals; Cole O'Hallaron 2 goals, 6 assists; Payton Goodrich, Caleb Fiedler 1 goal each. CG 3-0.
▪ Calvary Christian 16, Taravella 4: Jimmy Batchelor 4 goals; Ben Stevenson, Jason Thomforhde 3 goals each. CC 2-0.
▪ Thursday — Pine Crest 9, West Palm Beach-Dwyer 7: Jeremy Oketsky 3 goals, 1 assist; Chris Dunne 2 goals. PC 1-0.
▪ Thursday — North Broward Prep 14, Delray Beach-Atlantic 4: Bradley Cooper 4 goals, 2 assists; Robert Bedny 3 goals, 2 assists; Daniel Curley 2 goals, 1 assist.
▪ Thursday — Cypress Bay 15, Cooper City 11: Joey Courcelle 4 goals; Will Masaro 3 goals, 3 assists; Sam Chenoy 3 goals, 1 assist; Gavin Ward 3 goals; Ken Racicot 1 goal, 1 assist; Billy North 1 goal; Justin Hochberg multiple saves.
