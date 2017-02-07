Cypress Bay wins emotional playoff

With heavy hearts of a fallen teammate on their minds, the Cypress Bay Lightning soccer players were not about to let a little thing like a 1-0 deficit with 15 minutes left in Tuesday night’s Region 4-5A final against Miami Beach get in its way.
Sure enough, Cypress Bay did exactly what Max Cardenas would’ve wanted it to do — stay strong for him and find a way to win it.
And there they were, after the game, thanks to a pair of goals in those last 15 minutes, including the game winner by Elias Bruzual with just two minutes left to pull out a 2-1 victory, celebrating and screaming “Max, Max, Max.”
Cardenas was a senior and slated to be one of the team leaders this season. But that all came to an end last September when he passed away after a bad fall during a skateboarding accident. His teammates have dedicated their season to his memory and were not about to see it come to a close Tuesday night at Cypress Bay High.
The Lightning (21-1-2) qualified for its sixth state final four in the last seven years and will host Vero Beach in a 5A state semifinal Friday at 7 p.m.
“There is no quit in us, we never give up and we weren’t going to give up for Max either,” said Bruzual, who took a deep throw-in pass from Mathias Pederson with two minutes left and managed to head it past Beach keeper Gabriel Suarez for the game-winner. “We pray for him before every game and ask him to help us out and we want to go all the way for him.”
▪ Region 3-5A Final: Vero Beach 2, Douglas 1.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ District 15-2A Quarterfinals — Westwood Christian 87, Northwest Christian 63: WC (21-5): Guitian 31, Farradas 16, Mejias 14, Ametepe 9, Molina 6, Beautelus 6. Three-pointers: Farradas 2, Mejias 2. Rebounds: Guitian 18. Blocks: Dowuona 6. Steals: Molina 4. Assists: Beautelus 5.
▪ District 14-5A Quarterfinals — Pine Crest 64, Somerset Academy 32: PC (17-7): Brett Haeffner 17 points, 5 rebounds. Scotty Pippen 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals. Alex Vertus 10 points. Brian Anderson 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists.
▪ District 8-2A Semifinal — Miami Christian 83, Schoolhouse Prep 26: MC (23-2) Alvarez 9, Camacho 2, Diaz 17, Rosario 7, Haase 18, Hernandez 6, Rivera 13, Machado 9, Fuenmayor 2. Rebounds: Diaz 10. Assists: Camacho 4, Rosario 4. Steals: Camacho 4, Alvarez 4, Rosario 4, Rivera 4. HT: MC 49-11.
▪ District 16-6A Quarterfinals — Archbishop McCarthy 77, Pompano Beach 35: AM (17-9): Avila 10, Jones 13, Jameau 7, Volmar 18, Cucalon 2, S Taylor 15, Hunter 9, Schmidt 3. PB: Bennett 6, Monfries 6, Zouri 3, Meysmith 2, Francis 10, Coleman 3, Lovett 3, Suggs 2. HT: AM 51-15. Three-pointers: Volmar 5. Rebounds: Alcime 8. Assists: Avila 4.
▪ District 7-4A Opening Round — Riviera Prep 75, Archbishop Curley 42: RP: David Perez 13, Guillermo de la Paz 12, Ellis Greenstein 7, Jorge Puig 6, Arthur Hoynack 8, Alejandro Del Valle 18, Esteban Lluberes 6, Ruben Simpson 5. Rebounds: Puig 6. Assists: Perez 5. Three-pointers: Del Valle 6. HT: RP 42-23
WATER POLO
GIRLS’ RESULTS
▪ Hialeah 25, Coral Gables 0: Goals: Ashley Luy, Paola Dominguez-Castro, Claudia Briceno. HIA 2-0.
▪ Hialeah 18, Miami Country Day 3.
▪ South Broward 25, Westminster Christian 5: Emma Leto 13 goals, 2 assists. Mia Leto 6 goals, 7 assists, 4 steals. Medicine Martinez 2 goals, 5 assists, 2 steals. SB 6-2.
BOYS’ RESULTS
▪ Hialeah 16, Coral Gables 10: HIA (2-1) Goals: David Lemus, Anthony Rodriguez.
▪ Hialeah 15, Miami Country Day 11: Mario Valdez 13 saves.
▪ South Broward 18, McArthur 6: Bruno Dede 5 goals. Ben Moya 5 assists. Oakley Skove 5 steals.
▪ South Broward 18, Westminster 9: Cameron 5 steals, 4 goals. Tyler Lopez 5 goals, 4 steals. Cody Jones 5 goals, 5 assists, 4 steals. Andrew Lopez 5 assists, 6 steals. SB 5-0.
LACROSSE
GIRLS’ RESULTS
▪ Coral Reef 8, Palmetto 7 (3 OT): Madison Stricker 3 goals. Sarah Boger 2 goals. Shannan Korovich 2 goals. CR 1-0.
▪ Pine Crest 17, Calvaray Christian 5: PC 1-0.
BOYS’ RESULTS
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 17, Cypress Bay 4: CG (1-0): James Foster 6 goals. RJ Breton 3 goals, assist. Whitman Hengtgen 2 goals, 2 assists. Cole O'Hallaron goal, 4 assists. Clay Shaw 2 goals, assist. Payton Goodrich goal. Caleb Fiedler goal. Chuck Diamond goal. CB (0-1): Will Masaro 2 goals. Joey Courcelle goal. Gavin Ward goal. Billy North assist.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 11-9A semifinals at Deerfield Beach: Douglas-Monarch winner vs. Coral Springs, 6; Deerfield Beach vs. Coral Glades-Taravella, 7:30
District 13-9A final at Miramar: 6
District 14-9A semifinals at Miami High: Miami High vs. American, 6; North Miami vs. Hialeah, 7:30
District 15-9A semifinals at Braddock: Coral Gables vs. Ferguson, 5; South Miami vs. Southwest, 7
District 16-9A semifinals at Killian: Palmetto vs. Coral Reef, 5; Southridge vs. Killian, 7
District 16-8A final at Mater Academy: 7
District 15-7A semifinals at Central: Carol City vs. Central, 6; NMB vs. Norland, 7:30
District 16-7A semifinals at Belen Jesuit: Doral vs. Miami Springs, 6; Sunset vs. Belen, 7:30
District 16-6A semifinals at Coconut Creek: Pompano Beach-Archbishop McCarthy winner vs. American Heritage, 6; Stranahan-Coconut Creek winner vs. Hallandale, 7:30
District 13-5A semifinals at North Broward Prep: Coral Springs Charter vs. St. John Paul II, 5:30; Delray American Heritage-North Broward Prep winner vs. Boca St. Andrews, 7
District 15-5A semifinals at Monsignor Pace: Booker T. vs. La Salle, 5; Pace vs. Mater Lakes, 7
District 16-5A quarterfinals: Pinecrest Prep at Westminster Christian, 5; Keys Gate at Key West, 6
District 5-4A semifinals at Benjamin: Somerset Prep-Somerset Canyons winner vs. Benjamin, 5:30; Yeshiva-John Carroll winner vs. Westminster Academy, 7
District 6-4A semifinals at Miami Country Day: Miami Country Day vs. Scheck Hillel-Hialeah Educational winner, 5; Sagemont vs. Doctors Charter-Somerset Central Miramar winner, 7
District 7-4A semifinals at Archbishop Carroll: SLAM vs. Florida Christian, 5; Archbishop Curley-Riviera Prep winner vs. Archbishop Carroll, 7
District 8-4A semifinals: Somerset Silver Palms at Palmer Trinity, 7; Palm Glades-Everglades Prep winner at Marathon, 7
