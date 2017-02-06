Pine Crest girls’ lacrosse aiming for state title run

After years of getting close, St. Thomas Aquinas’ boys became the first FHSAA state lacrosse champions from the Miami-Dade/Broward area last season.
Pine Crest’s girls have come close in recent years.
But this season, the Panthers appear to have what it takes to take their best shot since the last time they reached the final four in 2012.
Longtime Pine Crest coach Eileen Pliske returns several experienced players led by All-American junior midfielder Tara Shecter, who scored 84 goals last season.
Shecter is expected to become the first girls’ player from Florida to sign a lacrosse scholarship with Princeton.
“She’s coming into this season stronger, leaner, faster than she was a year ago,” Pliske said of Shecter. “She plays at a different level than any high school player I’ve seen in South Florida.”
Shecter should provide plenty of firepower for Pine Crest’s attack, along with junior Rachel Zeitz, and will be expected to provide leadership for a young group at the attack position.
Senior midfielders Amanda Anderson and Sofia Caro will also provide solid defense for the Panthers, along with senior Samantha Meade.
The Panthers reached the second round of the state playoffs before losing to Delray Beach American Heritage in overtime.
St. Johns Bartram Trail went on to win the state title.
This season, Pine Crest will take on a daunting schedule that includes games against Delray Heritage, state runner-up Vero Beach, longtime rival St. Thomas Aquinas as well as state powerhouses Naples Barron Collier, Gainesville Oak Hall and Boca Raton St. Andrew’s.
Aquinas’ girls, who were also defeated by Heritage in the playoffs, graduated eight seniors but will still present a formidable challenge with senior midfielder Ali Beckhuizen and sophomore attack Carly Steinlauf returning.
The Raiders’ boys look strong enough to defend their state championship with several starters returning, including Hofstra University signee Kevin Crowley and Furman signee Jimmy Harrington. Joining them is a tough midfield anchored by senior Joey Guglielmo, a Mercy College signee, and Fairfield signee Kevin Justice II.
DADE CONTENDERS
Columbus, Gulliver and Belen Jesuit all graduated several players from last year’s squads but appear to have enough talent to make a deep playoff push interesting in Miami-Dade County.
Senior midfielders Cole Quigley and Ross Jimenez lead Columbus. Senior goalkeeper Lucas Rego and attack Fran Tonarely lead Gulliver. Senior Josh Lara and junior Ricky Mayo lead Belen.
On the girls’ side, Ransom Everglades returns All-American junior attack Erin Bakes as she and the Raiders figure to face a strong challenge locally from Coral Reef, which will be led by senior midfielder Madison Stricker.
Season overview
KEY DATES
Monday: Season began.
April 3-7: Districts.
April 13: State playoffs — first round.
April 18: State playoffs — second round.
April 21: State playoffs — third round.
April 28-29: State final four at Jupiter High School.
2016 STATE CHAMPIONS
Boys: St. Thomas Aquinas; Girls: St. Johns Bartram Trail
TOP RETURNING BOYS — BROWARD
ATT Kevin Crowley, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; ATT Chris Dunne, Pine Crest, Sr.; ATT Jimmy Harrington, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; MID Matt Becker, Pine Crest, Sr.; MID Jordan Eskenazi, Pine Crest, Jr.; MID Joey Guglielmo, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; MID/FO Kevin Horwitz, Douglas, Sr.; MID Kevin Justice II, St. Thomas Aquinas, Jr.; GK Joseph Weisberg, American Heritage, Sr.
Others to watch: Nick Countryman, Cypress Bay, Sr.; Ryan Marek, Archbishop McCarthy, Jr.
TOP RETURNING BOYS — DADE
ATT Fran Tonarely, Gulliver, Sr.; MID Alex Balli, Gulliver, Sr.; MID Alberto Diaz, Columbus, Sr.; MID Ross Jimenez, Columbus, Sr.; MID Cole Quigley, Columbus, Sr.; DEF Michael Mata, Columbus, Sr.; DEF Sebi Zelaya, Gulliver, Sr.; LSM Josh Lara, Belen Jesuit, Sr.; F/O Ricky Mayo, Belen Jesuit, Jr.; GK Leo Guerra, Columbus, Sr.; GK Lucas Rego, Gulliver, Sr.
Others to watch: Zach Gassenheimer, Coral Reef, Sr.; Nick Hassan, Gulliver, So.; Andres Labrada, Columbus, Sr.; Joseph Cruz, Belen, Jr.; Robert Fernandez, Belen, Jr.
TOP RETURNING GIRLS — BROWARD
MID Amanda Anderson, Pine Crest, Sr.; MID Ali Beekhuizen, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; MID Casey Geddis, St. Thomas Aquinas, Sr.; DEF Sofia Caro, Pine Crest, Sr.; MID Tara Shecter, Pine Crest, Jr.; GK Kennady Smith, Pine Crest, Jr.; ATT Carley Steinlauf, St. Thomas Aquinas, So.; ATT Rachel Zietz, Pine Crest, Jr.
TOP RETURNING GIRLS — DADE
ATT Erin Bakes, Ransom Everglades, Jr.; ATT Leticia Cohen, Ransom Everglades, Sr.; ATT Valentina Lopez, Palmer Trinity, Sr.; MID Sabrina Lopez, Coral Reef, Sr.; MID Debbie Maldonado, Killian, Sr.; MID Calliste Skouras, Ransom, So.; MID Madison Stricker, Coral Reef, Sr.; DEF Lauryn Bausley, Ransom Everglades, Jr.; DEF Catherine Kolski, Ransom, Jr.; GK Skye Moradi, Ransom Everglades, Sr.; UT Brittney Lary, Palmer Trinity, So.
