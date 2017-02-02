Miramar football coach Pierre Senatus resigns after two seasons

Miramar coach Pierre Senatus announced Thursday he has resigned from his position as the school’s head football coach.
Senatus, 39, made the announcement via Twitter and later told the Miami Herald the reason behind his decision.
"Basically it was just a matter of the administration and I had different viewpoints on philosophy and program development," Senatus said. "I just think it’s best for me to move in a different direction right now, take some time off and think about things and try to move forward."
Following a 5-5 season his first year, Senatus guided the Patriots to a 7-3 record this past season and a third-place finish in District 12-8A. Miramar’s only losses came to eventual Class 7A state champion St. Thomas Aquinas and two costly one-point defeats against district foes Flanagan and Western.
But in terms of academics, Senatus had 16 players sign with colleges last season and another 12 so far this season. Senatus said at least five more players plan to sign with colleges very soon.
Senatus took over at Miramar following the resignation of previous coach Matt Strout, who caused a major stir later when allegations of academic fraud and player ineligibility prompted the school to forfeit its postseason status the previous season.
Before being hired at Miramar, Senatus coached nine years at Booker T. Washington and was part of four state championship teams.
No immediate replacement was announced by Miramar.
Senatus posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon:
“Today I’m announcing my resignation as the Head Coach of Miramar High School. It has been an honor to coach at Miramar. I want to thank my principal, athletic director and administration for the opportunity.I also want to thank Miramar players, parents, student body, and community for a wonderful two years. One Love.”
Comments