Gators nab two of Broward’s best in Slaton, Edwards

National Signing Day began in Broward County on Wednesday morning with one of the largest and most sought-after athletes in the country making a pledge to continue his career in college in a place known as The Swamp.
Tedarell Slaton, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 360-pound wrecking ball, who anchored the offensive line on three state championship football teams at American Heritage, picked the Florida Gators over the Georgia Bulldogs, removing his name off the short-list of the top remaining elite football talents still uncommitted in Broward.
Why Gainesville and not Athens, Georgia, home of the Bulldogs?
“I have a really good relationship with the coaches and I really like the campus,” said Slaton, who said he made up his mind about two weeks prior to playing in the U.S. Army All-American game because he wanted to play at a school a little closer to home.
“I hope my Mom can come to every game. I hope to come in and battle for a starting position. But I'm guaranteed right now second string and a chance to play.”
Slaton, who received his first scholarship offer a month into his freshman year at Heritage from the University of Miami, ultimately narrowed his list down to the Gators and Bulldogs because those were the only programs willing to give him a shot to play defense in college, something he's longed to do.
Slaton started at right tackle for Heritage all season, but moved over to defense in short yardage situations. He finished the year with two solo tackles and three assisted tackles. He's got a lot more game film of himself opening gigantic running lanes and barreling over defensive players.
“It's just that aggression, wanting to be known, swarming to the ball,” Slaton said of what he loves about playing defense.
The Gators made off with three of the 15 seniors from Heritage’s unbeaten Class 5A state championship team who have football scholarships.
Four-star cornerback Marco Wilson (6-0, 185), who helped anchor a stingy Patriots defense which gave up less than 12 points a game, and linebacker James Houston (6-2, 220), who is already enrolled at Florida, were the other two.
In all, eight Patriots signed with Power 5 Conference programs.
Under Armour All-American Kai-Leon Herbert, a 6-5, 284-pound four-star offensive guard, who switched his commitment from the University of Michigan to the University of Miami a little more than a week ago, signed on the dotted line for the Hurricanes.
Dominating All-Broward First team defensive tackle George Ellis (6-3, 290) signed with TCU, All-Broward second team linebacker Willie Hampton (6-2, 220) signed with Nebraska and All-Broward second team receiver Donatavius Butler (6-2, 200) signed with Pittsburgh.
All-Broward Second Team receiver Laress Nelson (5-10, 175), who led the team in catches (38) and receiving yards (450), didn't participate in the formal ceremony but ended up signing with Michigan State a little while later.
DECISION DAY
Nobody in Broward may have wrestled with their college choice more than Miramar three-star cornerback Brian Edwards. He loved both the Gators and Miami Hurricanes, but followed his heart to Gainesville.
“It was a hard decision. I was thinking about Miami but as soon as I got to Florida on my official visit and just being around them I knew it was Florida,” Edwards said.
“I committed to Miami after I went down there for the Paradise Camp. But I had to open it back up because I still had love for Florida at the same time.”
Edwards (6-3, 195) was an All-Broward first-team selection this season and the leader on an 8-3 team. A total of 12 Patriots signed on Wednesday in all.
▪ Once again, nobody had a bigger signing class in Broward than three-time defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas. More than 17 Raiders signed with FBS programs including four-star receiver Michael Harley, who made his announcement for the Hurricanes.
▪ Dillard had 10 players sign including four defensive linemen who inked with FBS programs.
Jonathan Ford, a 6-6, 300-pound, All-Broward first-team selection and three-star recruit, kept his promise to the Miami Hurricanes, a program he had been committed to for more than a year though USC made a strong push.
“It's just very exciting to know I'm finally locked in at Miami,” Ford said. “I can't wait to get down there and start meeting with Coach Kool and getting to work.”
Jordan Wright, an All-Broward first-team selection in both football (25 sacks as a senior) and basketball, signed with Kentucky despite getting plenty of love from other schools, including UM.
Ultimately, there were five schools that told Wright they were willing to also let him play on the basketball team: Florida State, Syracuse, Miami and Louisville. In the end, Kentucky felt like the best fit.
“It's just a blessing to have this opportunity,” said Wright, who had 10 scholarship offers for basketball and 40 in football. “A lot of people doubted that I would even have an opportunity to play two sports in college. Kentucky just felt like a family.”
Broward’s Top 25 recruits
RANK
NAME
POS.
SCHOOL
HT.
WT.
COLLEGE
1.
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Deerfield Beach
6-1
177
Alabama
2.
Stanford Samuels III
CB
Flanagan
6-2
175
Florida State
3.
Trevon Grimes
WR
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-3
202
Ohio State
4.
Tedarrell Slaton
OG
American Heritage
6-4½
360
Florida
5.
Daniel Wright
S
Boyd Anderson
6-1
187
Alabama
6.
Marco Wilson
CB
American Heritage
6-0
180
Florida
7.
Kai-Leon Herbert
OT
American Heritage
6-5
284
Miami
8.
Michael Harley
WR
St. Thomas Aquinas
5-9
155
Miami
9.
Tyler Dunning
OLB
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-0
229
Mississippi St.
10.
Jonathan Ford
DT
Dillard
6-5
275
Miami
11.
Jordan Wright
DE
Dillard
6-2
225
Kentucky
12.
Kivon Bennett
DT
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-2
280
Tennessee
13.
Dorian Hall
ATH
South Broward
6-4
200
FIU
14.
Jacob Lichtenstein
DE
Cypress Bay
6-5
248
USC
15.
Jake Allen
QB
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-3
200
Florida
16.
Leroy Henley
WR
Deerfield Beach
5-11
186
East Carolina
17.
Brian Edwards
CB
Miramar
6-3
195
Florida
18.
Kyshaun Bryan
RB
St. Thomas Aquinas
5-10
190
Iowa
19.
James Houston
OLB
American Heritage
6-1
225
Florida
20.
Randall Haynie
CB
Cardinal Gibbons
6-0
178
Vanderbilt
21.
Joshua Ali
ATH
Chaminade-Madonna
6-0
180
Kentucky
22.
Clevan Thomas
WR
Flanagan
5-11½
192
Kentucky
23.
Lashawn Paulino-Bell
DE
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-4
235
Michigan St.
24.
Kedonis Haslem
OG
St. Thomas Aquinas
6-3
290
Toledo
25.
Michael Nesbitt
CB
Boyd Anderson
6-0
185
Kentucky
