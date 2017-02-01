High School Sports

February 1, 2017 7:45 PM

Gators nab two of Broward’s best in Slaton, Edwards

By Manny Navarro

National Signing Day began in Broward County on Wednesday morning with one of the largest and most sought-after athletes in the country making a pledge to continue his career in college in a place known as The Swamp.

Tedarell Slaton, a 6-foot, 5-inch, 360-pound wrecking ball, who anchored the offensive line on three state championship football teams at American Heritage, picked the Florida Gators over the Georgia Bulldogs, removing his name off the short-list of the top remaining elite football talents still uncommitted in Broward.

Why Gainesville and not Athens, Georgia, home of the Bulldogs?

“I have a really good relationship with the coaches and I really like the campus,” said Slaton, who said he made up his mind about two weeks prior to playing in the U.S. Army All-American game because he wanted to play at a school a little closer to home.

“I hope my Mom can come to every game. I hope to come in and battle for a starting position. But I'm guaranteed right now second string and a chance to play.”

Slaton, who received his first scholarship offer a month into his freshman year at Heritage from the University of Miami, ultimately narrowed his list down to the Gators and Bulldogs because those were the only programs willing to give him a shot to play defense in college, something he's longed to do.

Slaton started at right tackle for Heritage all season, but moved over to defense in short yardage situations. He finished the year with two solo tackles and three assisted tackles. He's got a lot more game film of himself opening gigantic running lanes and barreling over defensive players.

“It's just that aggression, wanting to be known, swarming to the ball,” Slaton said of what he loves about playing defense.

The Gators made off with three of the 15 seniors from Heritage’s unbeaten Class 5A state championship team who have football scholarships.

Four-star cornerback Marco Wilson (6-0, 185), who helped anchor a stingy Patriots defense which gave up less than 12 points a game, and linebacker James Houston (6-2, 220), who is already enrolled at Florida, were the other two.

In all, eight Patriots signed with Power 5 Conference programs.

Heritage OL Kai-Leon Herbert picks Miami Hurricane

Four-star recruit Kai-Leon Herbert picks Miami Hurricanes on National Signing Day.

Carl Juste Miami Herald
 

Under Armour All-American Kai-Leon Herbert, a 6-5, 284-pound four-star offensive guard, who switched his commitment from the University of Michigan to the University of Miami a little more than a week ago, signed on the dotted line for the Hurricanes.

Dominating All-Broward First team defensive tackle George Ellis (6-3, 290) signed with TCU, All-Broward second team linebacker Willie Hampton (6-2, 220) signed with Nebraska and All-Broward second team receiver Donatavius Butler (6-2, 200) signed with Pittsburgh.

All-Broward Second Team receiver Laress Nelson (5-10, 175), who led the team in catches (38) and receiving yards (450), didn't participate in the formal ceremony but ended up signing with Michigan State a little while later.

DECISION DAY

Nobody in Broward may have wrestled with their college choice more than Miramar three-star cornerback Brian Edwards. He loved both the Gators and Miami Hurricanes, but followed his heart to Gainesville.

“It was a hard decision. I was thinking about Miami but as soon as I got to Florida on my official visit and just being around them I knew it was Florida,” Edwards said.

“I committed to Miami after I went down there for the Paradise Camp. But I had to open it back up because I still had love for Florida at the same time.”

Miramar cornerback Brian Edwards picks Florida Gators over Miami

The Miramar Patriots had four players sign with FBS programs on National Signing Day, including three-star cornerback Kareem Roach (Louisville).

Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@miamiherald.com
 

Edwards (6-3, 195) was an All-Broward first-team selection this season and the leader on an 8-3 team. A total of 12 Patriots signed on Wednesday in all.

▪ Once again, nobody had a bigger signing class in Broward than three-time defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas. More than 17 Raiders signed with FBS programs including four-star receiver Michael Harley, who made his announcement for the Hurricanes.

▪ Dillard had 10 players sign including four defensive linemen who inked with FBS programs.

Jonathan Ford, a 6-6, 300-pound, All-Broward first-team selection and three-star recruit, kept his promise to the Miami Hurricanes, a program he had been committed to for more than a year though USC made a strong push.

“It's just very exciting to know I'm finally locked in at Miami,” Ford said. “I can't wait to get down there and start meeting with Coach Kool and getting to work.”

Massive Dillard defensive tackle Jon Ford talks UM signing

The 6-6, 300-pound defensive tackle said USC almost swayed him to the West Coast. But he stayed home for the Hurricanes. Feb. 1, 2017. Video by Manny Navarro

Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com
 

Jordan Wright, an All-Broward first-team selection in both football (25 sacks as a senior) and basketball, signed with Kentucky despite getting plenty of love from other schools, including UM.

Ultimately, there were five schools that told Wright they were willing to also let him play on the basketball team: Florida State, Syracuse, Miami and Louisville. In the end, Kentucky felt like the best fit.

“It's just a blessing to have this opportunity,” said Wright, who had 10 scholarship offers for basketball and 40 in football. “A lot of people doubted that I would even have an opportunity to play two sports in college. Kentucky just felt like a family.”

Broward’s Top 25 recruits

RANK

NAME

POS.

SCHOOL

HT.

WT.

COLLEGE

1.

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Deerfield Beach

6-1

177

Alabama

2.

Stanford Samuels III

CB

Flanagan

6-2

175

Florida State

3.

Trevon Grimes

WR

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-3

202

Ohio State

4.

Tedarrell Slaton

OG

American Heritage

6-4½

360

Florida

5.

Daniel Wright

S

Boyd Anderson

6-1

187

Alabama

6.

Marco Wilson

CB

American Heritage

6-0

180

Florida

7.

Kai-Leon Herbert

OT

American Heritage

6-5

284

Miami

8.

Michael Harley

WR

St. Thomas Aquinas

5-9

155

Miami

9.

Tyler Dunning

OLB

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-0

229

Mississippi St.

10.

Jonathan Ford

DT

Dillard

6-5

275

Miami

11.

Jordan Wright

DE

Dillard

6-2

225

Kentucky

12.

Kivon Bennett

DT

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-2

280

Tennessee

13.

Dorian Hall

ATH

South Broward

6-4

200

FIU

14.

Jacob Lichtenstein

DE

Cypress Bay

6-5

248

USC

15.

Jake Allen

QB

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-3

200

Florida

16.

Leroy Henley

WR

Deerfield Beach

5-11

186

East Carolina

17.

Brian Edwards

CB

Miramar

6-3

195

Florida

18.

Kyshaun Bryan

RB

St. Thomas Aquinas

5-10

190

Iowa

19.

James Houston

OLB

American Heritage

6-1

225

Florida

20.

Randall Haynie

CB

Cardinal Gibbons

6-0

178

Vanderbilt

21.

Joshua Ali

ATH

Chaminade-Madonna

6-0

180

Kentucky

22.

Clevan Thomas

WR

Flanagan

5-11½

192

Kentucky

23.

Lashawn Paulino-Bell

DE

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-4

235

Michigan St.

24.

Kedonis Haslem

OG

St. Thomas Aquinas

6-3

290

Toledo

25.

Michael Nesbitt

CB

Boyd Anderson

6-0

185

Kentucky

Sports Videos