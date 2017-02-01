Gators nab two of Broward’s best in Slaton, Edwards

0:55 Teen shot and killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:47 Billy Rolle reacts to Southridge's first state championship since 1993

0:45 Goran Dragic praises Miami Heat teammate James Johnson

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:14 Marlins Park turns into a racetrack for the biggest driver in the world

2:42 Colombia’s FARC begins journey out of the jungle

1:47 President Donald Trump's Guantánamo

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys