Miramar three-star cornerback Brian Edwards picks Florida Gators over Miami

Miramar High School has turned out its fair share of talented defensive backs over the years.
The tradition continued Wednesday with an added twist.
Five years after five-star recruit Tracy Howard spurned the Florida Gators to sign with the hometown Miami Hurricanes, three-star recruit Brian Edwards returned the favor Wednesday afternoon, choosing Gainesville over Coral Gables.
“It was a hard decision. I was thinking about Miami but as soon as I got to Florida on my official visit and just being around them I knew it was Florida,” Edwards said.
“I committed to Miami after I went down there for the Paradise Camp. But I had to open it back up because I still had love for Florida at the same time.”
Edwards (6-3, 195) was an All-Broward first-team selection this season and the leader on an 8-3 team.
He wasn’t the only member of the Patriots secondary to sign with a Power 5 conference school.
Cornerback Kaheem Roach, a 6-3, 185-pound three-star recruit and third-team All-Broward selection, signed with Louisville, a program he had been committed to since August.
Offensive guard Sebastien Dolcine, a 6-5, 295-pound three-star standout and All-Broward second-team pick, signed with Kentucky. Dolcine switched his pledge from UCF to Kentucky in mid-December.
Two-star offensive tackle Deondre Chambers (6-2 1/2, 270) signed with Garden City College. The All-Broward second-team selection had been committed to FIU since the summer.
Devin Adams, a 6-1, 230-pound All-Broward first-team defensive end who racked up 15 sacks this season, signed with Delaware State. Adams will also play baseball there.
Others to sign: linebacker Brian Witter (Howard University), receiver Anthony Needham (UCF), linebacker Xavier Laing (Norther Colorado), receiver Juwan Hardy (Warner University), cornerback Jaylen Floyd (Lehigh), receiver Antoine Murray (Howard) and defensive back Sydney McCloud (Northwood University).
