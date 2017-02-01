Trajan Bandy to UM and C.J. Henderson to UF among Columbus’ nine commits

Trajan Bandy was one of the University of Miami’s most vocal supporters since committing to them last summer.
The Hurricanes were hoping to make it a double Wednesday morning at Columbus.
But C.J. Henderson knew even before the day began, he wanted to go north.
Henderson ended the suspense when he walked onto the stage at the Columbus school cafeteria wearing a cap with the words “The Swamp” and signed with the University of Florida.
Henderson, a 6-1, 175-pound Under Armour All-American who projects to play cornerback in college, was considering offers from Miami and Alabama, but said he made up his mind at the start of the week on heading to Gainesville.
“I felt like it was a great relief to get to this moment,” Henderson said. “I had to follow where my heart was.”
Bandy beamed as he put on his University of Miami cap and took pictures with friends and family.
The 5-10, 180-pound speedy cornerback said he grew up a fan of the Hurricanes. Despite having been committed to Oklahoma for some time, Bandy switched his commitment to UM in the summer and did not waver, even trying to entice other UM targets to join him in Coral Gables.
“It wasn’t an easy road to get here and I had to earn it every step of the way,” Bandy said. “But I’m so happy to be able to sign to go to Miami. It means so much to my family to be able to stay home and for them to come watch me play.
“When I stepped on that field during my visit, I just can’t explain it. I remember thinking I just have to be a part of this.”
Henderson and Bandy headlined a group of nine Columbus seniors that signed.
FIU picked up tight end Max Gonzalez-Brito as the Panthers continued to stockpile local talent.
Quarterback Marcelo Rodriguez, the Explorers’ starter this past season during their run to the Class 8A regional semifinals, signed with Southern Mississippi.
Defensive end Michael Rodriguez is headed to the Ivy League after signing with Pennsylvania. Offensive lineman Robert Perez signed with Bryant University.
The Explorers also had Hunter Moreno sign with Southeast Missouri State, Danny Morales sign with Southeastern and Anthony Roig sign with Oberlin College.
Columbus had two soccer players sign as well as Daniel Mayorga and Eduardo Velazco signed with Wofford.
