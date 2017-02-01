South Broward turnaround evident on National Signing Day

0:41 Douglas OL Corey Gaynor picks Miami Hurricanes Pause

1:34 Heritage OL Kai-Leon Herbert picks Miami Hurricane

2:43 American Heritage All-American lineman Slaton picks Gators

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:21 South Broward's Jordan Carthy picks South Carolina

1:39 St. Thomas Aquinas routs Mater Academy

1:39 Emily Estefan finds her voice

2:14 U.S. Attorney: Dozens charged for identity theft in Miami

0:44 Thieves steal over $200K in jewelry from mall store