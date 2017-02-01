South Broward turnaround evident on National Signing Day

Third-year coach DeVon Georgia held back tears as the ink dried on national letters of intent Wednesday at South Broward.
Six student athletes — five football players and basketball star Mackenzie Sadaka — announced their decisions just one season after the Bulldogs went 1-9 in Georgia’s first season.
The library at the school wasn’t filled with family and fanfare back then, but a turnaround in culture translated to six success stories, and more are coming.
“I’m very excited just to finally be able to go off to college and make my mom proud,” said athlete Dorian Hall, who chose FIU and new coach Butch Davis.
“It’s just that everything paid off. I’ll be one of the first in my family to graduate from college…coach Davis and the way he’s going to turn around this system and to be able to be with the great coach Davis.”
Offensive tackle Jordon Carty signed to play at South Carolina, choosing the Gamecocks over Oregon State and Mississippi State.
“The facilities,” Carty said. “They have some great coaches. I love it. It took a long time to figure it out. I feel closer to home and I love it.”
Cornerback Jeffrey Lubin picked Akron because the Zips gave him the best chance to play early. Wide receiver Dennis Robinson is going to Northern Illinois; Michael Martin is headed to Kansas Wesleyan and studying biology. Sadaka signed to Embry-Riddle.
“We came a long way,” Lubin said. “Two years ago you wouldn’t expect any of us would go to college. We changed the whole program around.”
