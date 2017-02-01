Miami Southridge standouts leaving South Florida after signing day

0:41 Douglas OL Corey Gaynor picks Miami Hurricanes Pause

1:34 Heritage OL Kai-Leon Herbert picks Miami Hurricane

2:43 American Heritage All-American lineman Slaton picks Gators

0:21 South Broward's Jordan Carthy picks South Carolina

1:17 Andre Fernandez highlights All-County teams

2:57 Chaminade coach Dameon Jones following 24-13 loss in 3A state championship

1:39 Emily Estefan finds her voice

2:14 U.S. Attorney: Dozens charged for identity theft in Miami

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way