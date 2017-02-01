Carol City’s De’Andre Wilder signs with Miami — but others wait for TV special

Carol City linebacker De’Andre Wilder couldn’t wait to put on his University of Miami cap.
Neither could his grandmother, Teresa Brandon, who wore UM wristbands, and dabbed in front of the cameras as Wilder signed his letter of intent.
“It’s a great thing to be a Hurricane,” Wilder said. “It was a long process like a relationship with a girl except this was about football.
Wilder, a 6-2, 205-pound linebacker who started his high school career as a wide receiver, and six more Chiefs signed with colleges at a ceremony at the school’s media center Wednesday morning.
But three of Carol City’s top players – Naytron Culpepper, Kevaughn Dingle and Donnelle Thomas chose to wait until noon to announce during the live broadcast on CBS Sports Network’s National Signing Day show.
All three have the University of South Florida as one of their finalists.
Culpepper, a 6-0, 175-pound safety, said his top three choices are Maryland, USF and Michigan State.
Dingle, a 6-1, 195-pound wide receiver and former UM commitment, said he is down to FIU, Utah and USF.
Thomas, a 5-11, 175-pound safety, said he is choosing between Colorado State, Indiana and USF.
Wilder, a longtime UM commitment, never wavered in his desire to go to college in Coral Gables.
“For me, I want to go there, become a better person and bring a championship back home,” Wilder said. “I was 100 percent committed to the Canes.”
Other signees for Carol City included - Moris Lugo (Tennessee State), Jamare Edwards (Marshall), Jerrod Clersaint (Concordia), Victor Tucker (Charlotte), Travis Bivins (Charleston) and Jason Dunois (Charleston).
The Chiefs also had two girls’ basketball players - Ashanti Whitehead and Althea Wright signed with St. Joseph College in Vermont. Track and field thrower Marquesha Lewis signed with (FAMU).
