Local basketball star Zach Brown arrested in Hollywood

Basketball prospect Zach Brown, a 7-1 senior center who signed in November with St. John’s University, is once again in trouble with the law.
According to a police report obtained by The Miami Herald, Brown was arrested Sunday morning by Hollywood Police near a Walgreens located off State Road 7 and Pembroke Road, and charged with a first-degree petit theft misdemeanor, as well as driving with a suspended license and an expired tag.
Brown, 19, currently attends Calusa Prep School in Kendall, and had faced charges of credit card fraud and robbery stemming from an incident in May of 2016 in Miami.
Brown, the No. 35 overall prospect in the nation according to ESPN, has transferred schools multiple times during the past couple of years.
A two-time All-Dade first team selection, Brown previously attended Miami Beach and Miami Senior High, and briefly attended Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut last year before returning to the Miami area after he was involved in an on-court altercation and asked to leave the school.
Brown had committed to the University of Connecticut during that time but chose to sign with St. John’s during the early signing period.
Comments