Carol City’s Aubrey Hill named finalist for Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year

Aubrey Hill led his alma mater to its first state championship since 2003 this season.
This weekend, Miami Carol City’s football coach was recognized among the top coaches in the nation by the NFL.
Hill was named the Miami Dolphins’ High School Coach of the Year, and honored during a brief ceremony Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Hill is among the 32 finalists - one representing each NFL team’s city - that will be considered for the 2016 Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year. Shula, the former Dolphins’ coach and winningest coach in NFL history, is among the panel of voters that will select the award, which also includes Peyton Manning, Michael Strahan and former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
The winner will be announced during the third quarter of the NFL Pro Bowl Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Hill led Carol City to a dominant run through the Class 6A playoffs, which culminated with a 14-6 win over Lakeland Lake Gibson in the state final at Camping World Stadium in Orlando - site of the Pro Bowl. It was the Chiefs’ fifth state title overall.
In addition, the finalists will get to attend Pro Bowl practices, participate in the USA Football National Conference and attend the Pro Bowl game itself in Orlando. Two finalists will receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which goes to his high school’s football program and the winner will get an additional $10,000 with half going to his football program.
Comments