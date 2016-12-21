Southridge football coach Billy Rolle named state Coach of the Year

Billy Rolle earned an exclusive place among high school football coaches in Florida less than two weeks ago.
On Wednesday, Rolle was named the state’s top coach by the Florida Dairy Farmers Association when it announced its annual Player and Coach of the Year awards.
By leading Southridge to its first state championship since 1993, Rolle became the first coach in state history to win a state title at three schools. The championship was the fourth of Rolle’s career, having also led Northwestern to state titles in 1998 and 2007 and Killian to a championship in 2004.
It was the second time Rolle won the Association’s top coaching honor, having also won in 2007 when Northwestern was also voted mythical national champions. It was the fourth time in the past five seasons that a Miami-Dade County coach won the award as Rolle joined Tim Harris, Sr. and Tim Harris, Jr., each of whom won it as Booker T. Washington’s coach.
Southridge finished the season on a 10-game winning streak that included seven shutouts and was capped by a 14-10 comeback win over Orlando Dr. Phillips on Dec. 10 in the Class 8A championship game.
Ponte Vedra quarterback Nick Tronti, a University of Charlotte commitment, was named Mr. Florida Football – the state’s Player of the Year Award.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Gulliver Prep Holiday Classic: Venice 67, Miami Central 64: VH: Gregoire 22, Holloway 17, Heiligh 17, Whelton 6, Hanley 3, Marois 2. MC: Belcombe 25, Cooper 15, Jackson 6, Willies 6, St. Georges 2, Taylor 2. Three-pointers: Holloway 3. Rebounds: Maoris 5. Assists: Holloway. Steals: Heiligh 2. Marois. Blocks: HT: VH 34-31.
▪ Gulliver Prep Holiday Classic: Gulliver Prep 103, Barron Collier 76: GP: Mashburn 37, Sanders 14, Taylor 14, Robinson 13, Silberman 13, Manasara 6, Perry 4, Sengul 2. BC: Preston 14, Nair 14, Coe 13, Koscso 8, Arnes 7, Lube 6, Horrigan 4, Galbraith 4, Leddy 4, Hancock 4. Three-pointers: Mashburn 4. Rebounds: Mashburn 7. Assists: Robinson 9. Steals: Silberman 2. Blocks: HT: GP 41-37.
▪ Gulliver Prep Holiday Classic: North Miami Beach 70, Sickles (Tampa) 66: NMB: D. Wright 16 points 8 rebounds 7 assists; J. Porter 17; R. Nunez 15 points 7 rebounds; J. Leferve 12.
▪ Miami Jackson 56, Miami Springs 51: Jackson: Garnette 20; T. Smith 14 points. MS: Castro 25.
▪ Riviera Prep 58, Divine Savior 57: D. Perez 28 pointsm, 6 steals; G. de la Laz 14 points, 3 steals, 6 rebounds; A. Del Valle 9; E. Greenstein 3; J. Puig 2; E. Lluberes 2; Riviera 7-6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Coral Gables 51, South Miami 37: CG: Jimenez 2, Johnson 16, K. Luis 4, Gaudin 3, C. Luis 4, Billings 4, Walton 10, Lamadriz 8. SM: Gracia 12,Capers 13, Bentacourt 2, Laidley 8, Carvajal 2. HT: CG 21 - 17. Three-Pointers: Johnson 1, Garcia 1, Laidley 1. Rebounds: Walton 7. Assists: K. Luis 3, Johnson 3 Steals: Johnson 3.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Monarch 2, Coral Springs 2: CS - Humberto Morales 2 goals. Mon - Davi Da Cruz & Matheus Chiste one goal each. Monarch 10-2-3.
▪ Riviera Prep 7, Miami Community Charter 1: Harrison Brown 3 goals; Ben Vaca 1 goal; Alejandro Leal 1 goal; Nicholas Gutierrez 1 goal; Xavier Pugh 1 goal.
▪ MAST 8, Booker T. Washington 0: Valentin Sabella 2 goals, 3 assists; Santiago Sabella one assist. Ryan Hernandez 6th shutout of the season; iancarlo Arguello 2 goals 1 assist. MAST 10-1-2.
▪ Tuesday: Terra 5, North Miami 0: Stephen Chen 2 goal; Sebastian Ayllon ,Cristho Pelaez, Anthony Lee 1 goal each; Shane Pineal and Esteban Leon had shout-out with 2 saves each.
.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ Miami Beach 0, Coral Gables 6: MB 15-3.
Send to
To report results, email
hssports@miamiherald.com.
Comments