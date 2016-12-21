Southridge football coach Billy Rolle named state Coach of the Year

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military Pause

3:32 And thats a rap for the Queen of Dancehall Lady Saw

0:58 New trolley route in Miami Beach

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

2:53 Video shows police officer drinking alcohol at South Beach nightclub

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

0:40 Long gun with laser scope used in gas station robbery

1:14 Police body cam video of man being rescued from burning car

0:47 Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore fights off nerves in first start replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill