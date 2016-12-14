Local football coaches honored after turnaround seasons

After another dominant season for South Florida football, three of the coaches responsible for turning their programs around were honored Wednesday by the Florida Dairy Farmers Association.
Southridge’s Billy Rolle, Chaminade-Madonna’s Dameon Jones and Champagnat Catholic’s Dennis Marroquin were each named the state’s Coaches of the Year for their school’s respective classification. The trio is among the nine finalists for the Association’s Overall Coach of the Year award that will be announced later this month.
Although three coaches were recognized, no South Florida athlete was named a finalist for the Mr. Florida Football Award.
Rolle became the first coach in state history to win a state championship at three schools, having previously won two at Northwestern and one at Killian. This season, Rolle directed Southridge to the Class 8A crown — the Spartans’ first since 1993.
Jones led Chaminade to the 3A state final in his first season as the Lions coach. Jones, who had led Hallandale to a 22-4 record over the previous two seasons that each ended with a loss to the eventual state champion, helped Chaminade reach the state finals for the first time since 2005.
Marroquin led Champagnat to the state final in Class 2A a year after the Lions went 2-7.
MORE FOOTBALL
The Florida High School Athletic Association finalized its football districts for the next two seasons Wednesday with little change from the proposed plan released in recent weeks.
The only changes regarding South Florida teams involved Archbishop McCarthy and Pompano Beach forgoing independent status and joining districts.
McCarthy, which is coming off back-to-back championships in the Gold Coast Conference, will join Dillard, Boyd Anderson, Northeast and Boynton Beach in District 15-6A. The Mavericks have gone 21-1 over the past two seasons.
Pompano Beach will join District 15-5A with Fort Pierce Westwood, Fort Pierce John Carroll, Port St. Lucie and Riviera Beach Suncoast.
FIGHTING CANCER
▪ On Sunday, Chicago Cubs first baseman and Stoneman Douglas graduate Anthony Rizzo hosted the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation’s Fifth Annual Walk-Off for Cancer 5K in Parkland.
More than 1,600 participants came out for the “Walk,” which raised $550,000 for families battling cancer. Before the event, Rizzo received his high school jersey, which will now be retired at Douglas. Rizzo also received two certificates proclaiming “Anthony Rizzo Day” in his hometown and Broward County.
▪ Archbishop McCarthy will host its sixth annual “Kick Sarcoma” charity match Thursday at 5 p.m. The Mavericks started hosting the game in 2011 in honor of Debbie Williams, a team mom who passed away several years ago. In the past five years, they have raised $23,000 for the fight against cancer. The game will raise funds for Madison White, a local bone cancer patient.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Braddock 28, Coral Reef 27: BRD: Hernandez 2, Lopez 8, Alaniz 4, Esposito 5, McIntyre 4, Artola 5. CR: Lorenzo 2, Madruga 2, Khawvonqsa 1, Alvarez 10, Hunte 9, McDonald 2, Jean 1. Half: CR 13-11.
▪ Carrollton 62, Key West 60 (2OT): CARR: Sabrina Mas 21 pts; Caro Shriver 13 pts; Nina Paneque 14 pts. Half: CARR 23-22.
▪ Miami High 87, Hialeah Gardens 3: MH: Gomez 2, Whitley 12, Perez 13, Rodriguez 4, Weldon 9, Bucknor 12, Wilson 12, Ward 6, Cabanzon 2, Rachel 15. HG: Montes 3. Half: MH 55-0. 3-Ptrs: Whitley 2, Perez. Rebounds: Bucknor 7, Wilson 7. Assists: Scott 6.
▪ Ferguson 65, Coral Gables 15: FER: Pineda 10, Daniels 10, Laureano 10, Grant 10, A.Rodriguez 7, Gonzalez 4, Buitrago 3, Abdala 3, Morales 3, Y.Rodriguez 2, Kingwood 2, Sosa 1. CG: Lamadriz 8, Johnson 3, C.Luis 2, Walton 2. Half FER 37-2. 3-Ptrs: Buitrago, Abdala, Morales, Grant. Rebs: Daniels 10. Asts: Pineda 7. Stls: Pineda 6. Blks: Daniels 4.
▪ Riviera Prep 35, Archimedean 17 at AmericanAirlines Arena: RP: Gottenger 4, Carmenates 6, Vasconcello 4, Portes 9, Demoya 7, Arvelo 3, Agudo 2. ACU: Villegas 6, Rosalinde 2, Guivera 2, Gomez 7.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
▪ Killian 56, Homestead 64: HOME: La Count 32, Outten 12, Hall 8, Goodman 2, Benioit 2, Towner 0, Taveras 0, LouJuene 4, Frye 0, Butler 6. KIL (5-2): Monzon 2, Butler 9, Smith 0, Mondestin 7, Anthony 2, Nelson 0, McLoud 2, Calatayud 0, Walker 17, King 9, Gutierren 0, Moultrie 6. Half: HOME 31-24.
▪ Gulliver Prep 92, Pinecrest Prep 55: GP (2-3): Mashburn 31, Taylor 28, Robinson 14, Silberman 7, Grippando 7, Manasara 2, Perry 2, Sengul 2. PCP: Heal 28, Santierleban 8, Hurtado 8, DeLaRua 6, Newton 5, Perez 1, Hernandez 1. Half: GP 53-29. 3-Ptrs: Taylor 7, Heal 4, Mashburn 3, Grippando, Silberman. Newton, DeLaRue. Rebs: Silberman 7. Asts: Robinson 10.
▪ Hebrew Academy 55, Ransom Everglades 42: HBR (8-1): Tal 27, Esformes 21, Schiff 2, Yerushalmi 2, A.Stein 2. Half: HBR 29-18. 3-Ptrs: Esformes 4, Tal 3. Rebounds: Tal 9. Assists: Yerushalmi 5.
▪ Tuesday - Miami High 67, Miami Beach 64: MH (5-1): Garcia 2, Jean-Jacques 4, Mera 25, Reyes 2, Francisco 9, Shannon 8, Freeman 12. MB: Martino 26, Vincent 10, Charles 11, Figueroa, Codio, Martinez 5. Half: MH 32-30. 3-Ptrs: Mera 5, Martino 4, Martinez, Figueroa. Rebounds: Francisco 13. Assists: Reyes 8. Steals: Mera 5.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
▪ St. Brendan 10, Internat. Studies 0: Alexa Dussaq 3 goals; Adri Diaz, Gaby Planas 2 goals each; Lauren Cervantes, Barbara Silva, Ely Hussein goal each. STB 11-5.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 6, North Broward Prep 0: KK Pawelczyk 2 goals, 1 assist; Alanna Lutchmansingh, Alexia Duhaime, Teagan Duenkel, Alysa Vazquez goal each; Gkps Ryleigh Brown, Sarah Arcella shutout. CG 11-2-2.
▪ Carrollton 4, Key West 1: Drew Wells 1 goal, 2 assists; Michelle Diaz-Silveira, Annie Diaz-Silveira, Belly Bond goal each; Sarah Berenguer 2 assists. CARR 5-3-3.
▪ St. Thomas Aquinas 9, Nova 0: Chloe Oneill 2 goals, 1 assist; Mary Mccormick 2 goals; Bella Dorsey, Autumn Bell, Rachel Tuffy, Milan Pierre-Jerome, Julieanna Matlack goal each; Gkps Abby Pangallo, Kailey Homoky shutout. STA 10-0-1.
▪ Coral Reef 9, Varela 0: Catherine Diaz 2 goals, 1 assist; Paige Nunez goal, 2 assists; Gaby Alzate goal; Gkp Montana Ligman shutout. CR 13-0.
▪ American 2, North Miami 1: Evelyn Roque 2 goals; Kiara Cruz assist. AMER 6-5.
▪ MAST 2, Chaminade-M. 1: Daniella Clavijo, Lia Shaw goal each. MAST 8-4.
▪ Westminster Christian 2, Palmetto 0: Julia Bracci, Madison Bracci goal; Sophia Vilar assist. WC 8-6.
▪ Tuesday - TERRA 9, Westland Hialeah 1: Carolina Schooley 2 goals; Karina Bermudez 1 assist, 2 goals; Sofia Aviles 2 goals; Isabelle Duran 2 assists; Cristina Bichara, Alanna Martinez goal each.
BOYS’ SOCCER
▪ Gulliver 1, American Heritage 1: Sebastian Paz (GULL) goal; Carlos Arguello (GULL) assist; Morris Senior (AH) goal. GULL 9-0-2. AH 12-0-2.
▪ St. Brendan 3, Archbishop Carroll 0: Jorge Mahmoud, Sebastian Touza, Carlos Martinez goal each; Luis Otero, Albert Silva assist each. STB 5-5-2.
▪ Cardinal Gibbons 0, North Broward Prep 0: Gkp James Fee (CG) 6 saves, shutout. CG 6-2-2.
▪ Westminster Christian 3, Pinecrest Prep 1: Grant Parker 2 goals; Jeremy Hewett goal, assist; Nico Lopez 2 assists; Charles Gonzalez assist. WC 5-4-2.
▪ Belen 7, Central 0: Fran Castaños 4 goals, 1 assist; Carlos Sosa goal, assist; Nick Hernandez, Daniel Riveron goal each; Max Llorente, Andres Taquechel, Mateus Tordin assist each; BEL 10-3.
▪ MAST 8, Chaminade 0: Roc Bancells, Luc Clay 2 goals each; Giancarlo Arguello goal, 2 assists. Gkp Ryan Hernandez 5th shutout. MAST 8-1-2.
