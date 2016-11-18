St. Thomas Aquinas runs away from Dwyer, will face Mater in region final

Jake Allen connected on three touchdown passes in the first half to lead host St. Thomas Aquinas to a 37-0 victory in a Region 4-7A semifinal over Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer Friday night.
The Raiders (9-2) will travel to face Mater Academy — and former coach Rocco Casullo — next week in the regional final. Aquinas beat Casullo’s Lions 60-7 in last year’s regional final.
Allen's touchdown passes went to Kyshaun Bryan for 33 yards, Michael Harley for 33 yards and Joshua Palmer for four yards.
Marco Salani put through three field goals from 34, 41 and 29 yards out. The Aquinas defense held the Panthers to 49 total yards in the first half.
Aquinas and Dwyer have won every state championship in Class 7A for the past four years with Aquinas winning it in 2015, 2014 and 2012. Last year Aquinas eliminated Dwyer 24-7 in the regional semifinals.
Dwyer (10-1) entered the game undefeated. During the streak, the Dwyer defense held opponents to single digits in every win with five shutouts.
Allen led Aquinas with 123 passing yards.
After the game ended a large fight broke out on the field after the handshake line which could lead to suspensions for Aquinas players next week.
