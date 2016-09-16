Edison defense does the damage in rout of Keys Gate

Edison used five interceptions to cruise past the Keys Gate 47-7 on Friday night.
The Red Raiders (3-1) had a 27-0 lead after the first half thanks to a pair of pick-6 touchdowns — one from 60-yards out from Lamont Finnie Jr. as time expired.
Finnie Jr. carried his momentum into the second half, returning a kick for 90 yards to the end zone following a Keys Gate touchdown.
“A guy like Finnie Jr. is a special guy. He has done a great job for us on both sides of the football." Edison coach Napoleon Joseph said.
The Knights’ defense was able to pick up five sacks and recover a forced fumble in the Raider red zone, but quarterback Malcolm Vigille was still able to throw for 170 yards on just five completions.
The Edison offense was able to execute for four rushing touchdowns; Finnie Jr. led the receiving core with 62 yards.
Keys Gate’s lone touchdown came on a 65-yard reception by Demtrius Mingo.
Knights’ quarterback Tore Morrison finished the game with 100 yards and two interceptions.
Comments